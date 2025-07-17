Six Former Duluth Huskies Selected in 2025 MLB Draft

July 17, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Duluth Huskies News Release







DULUTH, Minn. - The Duluth Huskies are proud to announce that six alumni have been selected in the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft. These players made a lasting impact at Wade Stadium and have continued to develop into standout performers at the collegiate level and beyond.

Brandon Compton - 2nd Round, 46th Overall - Miami Marlins

Compton was a force during the 2023 season with the Huskies, earning Great Plains All-Star honors after hitting .320 across 60 games with 17 doubles, 13 home runs, and 71 RBIs. He returned to Arizona State for his sophomore and junior seasons, continuing to showcase his power and polish at the plate. As a freshman in 2024, he was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year after leading all conference freshmen in home runs (14), doubles (16), and batting average. Over two seasons with the Sun Devils, Compton hit .310 with 23 home runs and 105 RBIs. Last month at the MLB Draft Combine, he recorded the top three exit velocities ever tracked since its inception.

Murf Gray - Competitive Balance Round B, 73rd Overall - Pittsburgh Pirates

Gray had a brief stint with the Huskies in 2023, appearing in three games and hitting .300 across 10 at-bats before his summer was cut short due to injury. He returned to Fresno State and continued to build on an already impressive collegiate career. In his junior season, Gray hit .324 with 18 home runs and 73 RBIs, solidifying his status as one of the nation's top infielders. Over three years with the Bulldogs, he earned numerous accolades, including 2023 Mountain West Freshman of the Year, 2024 Mountain West Championship MVP, 2025 All-Mountain West First Team, and a second consecutive Championship MVP in 2025.

Lucas Kelly - 6th Round, 182nd Overall - Seattle Mariners

Kelly spent parts of two seasons with the Huskies, showcasing his versatility as a two-way player. In 2023, he appeared in 34 games primarily as a designated hitter, driving in 15 runs. He returned to Duluth in 2024 and made two appearances on the mound, striking out four batters over 2.0 hitless, scoreless innings. This spring, the Arizona State right-hander emerged as a key bullpen piece, striking out 34 over 26.2 innings of relief. Kelly has quickly developed into a high-upside arm with a big frame and rising velocity that has turned heads in a short amount of time.

JD McReynolds - 10th Round, 295th Overall - Texas Rangers

McReynolds was a key bullpen arm for the Huskies during the second half of the 2022 season, striking out 20 batters over 12.2 innings while allowing just five hits and posting a 3.55 ERA. He continued to thrive in relief at Central Missouri, finishing his collegiate career with a dominant 2025 season-throwing 57.1 innings, striking out 95, recording a 0.87 WHIP, and giving up only nine earned runs. His efforts helped the Mules reach the NCAA Division II Championship Series and earned him a 10th-round selection by the Texas Rangers.

Cardell Thibodeaux - 16th Round, 490th Overall - San Diego Padres

Cardell Thibodeaux spent the entire 2024 season with the Duluth Huskies, appearing in 60 games and hitting .243 with 21 extra-base hits and 23 stolen bases. He shined in the postseason, going 3-for-7 with 3 RBIs in the Huskies' playoff series against La Crosse. Following the summer, Thibodeaux transferred to Southern University, where he had a breakout season - batting .439 with 18 home runs and 71 RBIs. He finished the year ranked first in Division I in slugging percentage (.847) and second in the nation in batting average. His dominant performance earned him SWAC Player of the Year and SWAC Newcomer of the Year honors.

Jonathan Vastine - 19th Round, 580th Overall - San Diego Padres

A key contributor during the Duluth Huskies' 2022 season, Jonathan Vastine appeared in 43 games, batting .295 with 18 stolen bases while helping lead the team to a Northwoods League Championship appearance. He brought that same spark to Vanderbilt University, where he spent four years as a reliable presence in the Commodores' lineup. Vastine delivered several standout moments during his college career, including a walk-off home run against Kentucky this past May. Heading into the 2025 season, he was ranked the top senior shortstop in the country by Perfect Game.

The Huskies have nine home games remaining this season, and there's no better time to catch the action at Wade Stadium. Come out and see the next rising star in a Huskies uniform - get your tickets at duluth-huskies.nwltickets.com or call 218-786-9909.







Northwoods League Stories from July 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.