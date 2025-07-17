Great Plains Defeats Great Lakes in 2025 Northwoods League All-Star Game

July 17, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







Madison, WI - The best players in the Northwoods League took the field at Warner Park for the 2025 Northwoods League All-Star Game, with the Great Plains defeating the Great Lakes 3-2 in a thrilling contest.

In the bottom of the second, Max Soliz (University of Kansas) launched a towering home run to left field, putting the Great Lakes on top 1-0. The Great Plains responded in the top of the fourth when Ethan Suroweic (University of Florida) crushed a solo homer to even the score.

Pitching dominated early, as the two home runs were the only runs scored through five innings. In the sixth, Austin Haley (Kansas State University) flashed his speed, stealing home on a throw to second to put the Great Plains ahead 2-1. But in the bottom half, Noah Ruiz (Biola University) tied it up with an RBI groundout that scored Aaron Piasecki (Central Michigan University).

The score remained tied until the ninth, when Michael Smith (University of Dayton) hammered a go-ahead solo home run to lead off the inning. The Great Lakes got two runners in scoring position in the ninth inning, but Brandon Jaenke (Viterbo University) struck out Joshua Algarin (Walsh University) to end the game and preserve the win.

Duluth's Parker Thomas (Wright State University) earned the win on the mound for the Great Plains. Koshiro Ohno (Tallahassee State College) took the loss for the Great Lakes. Jaenke of St. Cloud picked up the save. Smith took home the All-Star Game MVP award for his clutch ninth inning blast.







Northwoods League Stories from July 17, 2025

Great Plains Defeats Great Lakes in 2025 Northwoods League All-Star Game - Madison Mallards

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.