Kendall Crushes Bismarck as Huskies Win, 6-1

DULUTH, MN - The Huskies won their tenth game of the second half over the Bismarck Larks in game one of the two-game set, by a 6-1 final score at Wade Stadium.

The Huskies sent out usual-reliever Jackson Kendall to toe the rubber at the Wade. Kendall, after a rough start to the season, made great strides at limiting walks and had pitched four strong innings against Rochester in relief on July third. Manager Marcus Pointer gave the righty the nod.

Kendall pitched a scoreless first, and he was matched by Bismarck starter Will Schnepf. He pitched a scoreless first and second, as did Kendall, leaving the score tied at nil-all through the second.

The Huskies got on the board in the bottom of the third, kicked off by Kingsley Guthrie reaching on an error by left fielder Cameron Carter, advancing to second on the play. He scored immediately on Tyler Palmer's RBI base hit. Palmer then stole second and third, scoring on a wild pitch to make it 2-0 Huskies.

In the fourth, they repeated the feat. Tyler Palmer drove in another run when he singled home Jake Downing, and before he could steal another base, he too was driven in thanks to Nate Novitske's triple into deep right-center field. By the end of the fourth, it was 4-0 Duluth.

The Huskies would have to wait until the seventh to get back on the board, and they did it in a big way. Tyler Palmer led off with a walk, reaching base for his third time in the game, but the next two batters were both retired by Larks reliever Brody Fay. Ethan Surowiec would not give him the same result. On a 2-1 count, Surowiec belted a ball the other way, travelling more than 380 feet past the right field wall to tack on another pair of runs.

Bismarck responded at last with a run of their own in the top of the eighth, as a throwing error by Huskies catcher Kingsley Guthrie allowed Dean Ormonde to cross the plate. The unearned run was the only blemish on Jackson Kendall's record, however, as he got Sydney Ward to pop up just three pitches later to retire the side.

Kendall went eight innings without allowing an earned run, striking out four, and walking none. Just four hits were recorded against him in the commanding performance.

In the top of the ninth, the Larks loaded the bases but ultimately could not score as Jayden Watts wriggled out of a jam to end the game with a popup to right fielder Paul Contreras. The Huskies celebrated their tenth win of the second half, by a final score of 6-1.

Kendall earned the win, his first of the 2025 campaign, while Schnepf of Bismarck took the loss. The Huskies improved to 10-2 in the second half, and 32-15 overall, retaining their first place spot in either count of the standings.

On Deck:

Duluth will play a second game against the Larks tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. Central Time, before heading to Waterloo, Iowa for a pair of games against the Bucks. Following that, the Northwoods League All-Star break will begin, lasting four days from the 14th to the 17th.







