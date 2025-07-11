Flowers Slam Lifts Loggers Past Cats, 11-7

July 11, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

La Crosse Loggers News Release







La Crosse, Wisc. - One walk-off grand slam in a season is special, but two in the same summer is memorable. Savion Flowers (Kansas) hit a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning on Thursday night to lift the La Crosse Loggers past the visiting Thunder Bay Border Cats by a final of 11-7 in front of 2,302 fans at Copeland Park.

Loggers starter Aaron England (Louisville) came out mowing Thunder Bay batters down in this one as he struck out four of the first six hitters to start the game.

Thunder Bay would break through in the top of the third however, plating three runs to take a 3-0 lead. The Loggers offense would respond quickly, however, scoring twice in the bottom of the frame thanks to a 2-RBI single off the bat of Eddie Peters (Xavier) to make it 3-2 after three complete.

The Cats added one more in the top of the fourth to take a 4-2 lead and chase England from the game, but not before he recorded eight punchouts in his four innings of work.

The Lumbermen would start to claw back in the sixth. Carson Ohland (Grand Canyon) would walk to start the frame, eventually steal second base and later come home on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to 4-3.

The Loggers would break through in a big way in the bottom of the seventh, scoring four times thanks to hits from Peters and Xander Mclaurin (Cal Poly) to take a 7-4 lead.

Thunder Bay would not go quietly though as the scored three times in the top of the eighth off of reliever Jake Jakubowski (UIC) and had the bases loaded with two outs when Calvin Warrilow would lace a line drive towards the left field corner that Ohland made a diving catch to end the inning and likely save three runs from scoring, putting the score tied at 7-7 through 7.5 innings of play.

After Jack Mount (Texas State) kept the Cats scoreless in the top of the ninth, the Loggers would mount a rally in the home half all with two outs. Three straight walks loaded the bases for Flowers who lifted a 2-0 offering 407 feet over the right-centerfield fence for the walk-off winning grand slam.

Peters and Mclaurin paced the Loggers offense with two hits apiece with Peters driving in three and Flowers driving in the big four runs in the ninth. Mount collected the win in relief to help the Loggers improve to 6-5 in the second half and 28-16 overall.

The same two teams will meet again on Friday night back at the friendly confines of Copeland Park for a 6:35 pm first pitch to conclude the two-game series.







Northwoods League Stories from July 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.