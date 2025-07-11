Rox Sweep Waterloo with 6-1 Victory
July 11, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
St. Cloud Rox News Release
WATERLOO, IOWA - The St. Cloud Rox (33-12) completed a sweep of the Waterloo Bucks (27-21) after a 6-1 win on Friday.
Rox starting pitcher JJ Hollis (University of California) delivered five innings on the mound for St. Cloud and allowed just one run (zero earned runs) in the contest.
In the fourth, Cayden Gaskin (University of South Carolina) brought in one run with a single before Ethan Gibson (Virginia Tech) would score on the same play to give St. Cloud a 2-1 lead.
Alex Dupuy (University of Alabama-Birmingham) added another run with an RBI single in the sixth inning to score Gibson and extend the advantage to 3-1.
In the top of the ninth, the offense strung together three straight RBI singles as insurance, including one from Tyson LeBlanc (University of Kansas), and by the end of the ballgame, St. Cloud was in front 6-1.
The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game was Tyson LeBlanc.
The Rox take on the Mankato MoonDogs on Saturday at 6:35 p.m. before returning to Joe Faber Field on Sunday, July 13th, to play the MoonDogs at 6:35 p.m. It will be Kids TV Takeover Day with an appearance by Chase & Marshall, presented by Best Western Plus Kelly Inn. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit stcloudrox.com. For a full list of the 2025 promotional schedule, please visit stcloudrox.com/promoschedule, and for the full Rox game schedule, visit stcloudrox.com/schedule.
The 2025 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.
Images from this story
|
St. Cloud Rox' Jake Reigert in action
