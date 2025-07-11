Rox Sweep Waterloo with 6-1 Victory

July 11, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox' Jake Reigert in action

WATERLOO, IOWA - The St. Cloud Rox (33-12) completed a sweep of the Waterloo Bucks (27-21) after a 6-1 win on Friday.

Rox starting pitcher JJ Hollis (University of California) delivered five innings on the mound for St. Cloud and allowed just one run (zero earned runs) in the contest.

In the fourth, Cayden Gaskin (University of South Carolina) brought in one run with a single before Ethan Gibson (Virginia Tech) would score on the same play to give St. Cloud a 2-1 lead.

Alex Dupuy (University of Alabama-Birmingham) added another run with an RBI single in the sixth inning to score Gibson and extend the advantage to 3-1.

In the top of the ninth, the offense strung together three straight RBI singles as insurance, including one from Tyson LeBlanc (University of Kansas), and by the end of the ballgame, St. Cloud was in front 6-1.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game was Tyson LeBlanc.

The Rox take on the Mankato MoonDogs on Saturday at 6:35 p.m. before returning to Joe Faber Field on Sunday, July 13th, to play the MoonDogs at 6:35 p.m.

