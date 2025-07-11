Rockers Claim Two Wins over Rafters
July 11, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Green Bay Rockers News Release
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (8-5, 30-16) picked up another sweep against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (2-10, 15-32), pushing their win streak to four.
In Game 1, the Rockers entered the day with a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning. That lead extended in the fourth when JP Peltier picked up his first hit as a Rocker with a two-RBI double, later coming around to score himself to make it a 8-0 ballgame. While the Rafters continued to chip away, Green Bay was able to keep them at arm's length all day with a couple insurance runs, as they walked away with a 12-8 win in the continuation game.
Green Bay saw similar success offensively in Game 2, which got off to a hot start off the bat of Eli Selga, who launched a two-run homer to take the lead in the second inning. Those two runs were the first of seven unanswered by the Rockers who took a 7-1 lead into the bottom of the sixth. As rain poured down on Witter Field for the second day in a row, play was suspended and with the game past the requirement of five innings to be called official, Game 2 went to the Rockers.
The Rockers will head to Mequon tomorrow in sole possession of first place of the Great Lakes West to begin the final series before the All-Star Break with matchups against the Lakeshore Chinooks. Saturday's contest is slated to begin at 6:35pm and Sunday's will begin at 1:05pm.
Green Bay Rockers outfielder Cayden Sheffield takes a swing
