Rockers Claim Two Wins over Rafters

July 11, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers outfielder Cayden Sheffield takes a swing

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers outfielder Cayden Sheffield takes a swing(Green Bay Rockers)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (8-5, 30-16) picked up another sweep against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (2-10, 15-32), pushing their win streak to four.

In Game 1, the Rockers entered the day with a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning. That lead extended in the fourth when JP Peltier picked up his first hit as a Rocker with a two-RBI double, later coming around to score himself to make it a 8-0 ballgame. While the Rafters continued to chip away, Green Bay was able to keep them at arm's length all day with a couple insurance runs, as they walked away with a 12-8 win in the continuation game.

Green Bay saw similar success offensively in Game 2, which got off to a hot start off the bat of Eli Selga, who launched a two-run homer to take the lead in the second inning. Those two runs were the first of seven unanswered by the Rockers who took a 7-1 lead into the bottom of the sixth. As rain poured down on Witter Field for the second day in a row, play was suspended and with the game past the requirement of five innings to be called official, Game 2 went to the Rockers.

The Rockers will head to Mequon tomorrow in sole possession of first place of the Great Lakes West to begin the final series before the All-Star Break with matchups against the Lakeshore Chinooks. Saturday's contest is slated to begin at 6:35pm and Sunday's will begin at 1:05pm.

Tickets for the 2025 season are available online at www.greenbayrockers.com or by calling the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm and all game days from 8:30am through the end of the 3rd inning.

Images from this story







Northwoods League Stories from July 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.