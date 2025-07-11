Woodchucks-Mallards Doubleheader Cancelled

MADISON, WI- After the Woodchucks and Mallards were rained out in their second game of a split doubleheader in Wausau on Thursday, weather forced more schedule changes in a makeup doubleheader at Warner Park on Friday night.

Game one of the seven-inning doubleheader between Madison and Wausau was put into a weather delay with the score tied at 7-7 in the top of the sixth inning. After a two-hour delay, that game was called complete and game two of the doubleheader was cancelled. Because the two teams do not meet again this summer, game two of the doubleheader will not be made up.

As a result of the weather cancellations, game one of the doubleheader will be considered a tie for both the Woodchucks and the Mallards, since the two teams played the minimum five innings required for a Northwoods League game to be considered complete.

It's the first tie in Wausau's season, and their second half record now sits at 8-2-1. It also means the Woodchucks now have a six-game unbeaten streak. However, the way the Woodchucks forced the "tie" was anything but ordinary.

Wausau scored the first run in the game. Dylan Schlotterback (Paris JC/Kansas) reached base with a triple for his team-leading 17th extra base hit of the season. Max Galvin (Miami) brought him in with a sacrifice fly for his 86th career RBI with the Woodchucks.

The Mallards, however, turned the game and took control. Madison scored two runs in the first, followed by four runs in the third, and a run in the fourth to pull in front, 7-1.

The Woodchucks looked down and out, but in the face of adversity, they shocked the Mallards with an epic comeback in the top of the fifth. With the bases loaded and two out, Max Galvin brought all the runners home with a two out double, cutting Madison's lead in half and making the score 7-4. Galvin finished with four RBIs- the fifth time he's reached that mark in his Woodchucks career.

Then, after Max Soliz Jr. (Kansas) took a walk, Dom Rodriguez (Arizona) changed the game with one swing. He belted a game-tying three-run home run to left-center field to make the score 7-7. It was the fifth home run for Rodriguez this season, and his second at Warner Park. The Woodchucks have now hit a home run in nine consecutive games after Rodriguez's long ball.

Kade Douglas (CSU-Pueblo) then pitched a scoreless bottom of the fifth inning. Then, in the top of the sixth, with Brody Sexton (Grand Canyon) at the plate, the umpires put the game into a weather delay, and play never resumed.

After tonight's cancellations, Wausau will now turn its attention to facing another Great Lakes West opponent, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. The Woodchucks have won five consecutive games against the Rafters since losing to them in the season series opener and have outscored Wisconsin Rapids 73-28 in this summer.

Wausau will travel to face off against Wisconsin Rapids tomorrow, with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. at Witter Field. The Woodchucks will finish the two-game set with the Rafters on Sunday afternoon, marking their last game before the All-Star break. Wausau's next home game will be next Friday, July 18, when they welcome the Lakeshore Chinooks to Athletic Park at 6:35 p.m. Fans can watch the Woodchucks at home all summer long by visiting woodchucks.com to purchase tickets.







