Rain Suspends Play Between Dock Spiders the Chinooks

July 11, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

FOND DU LAC, WI - A close game between the Dock Spiders and the Chinooks gets suspended after six and half innings due to heavy rain.

Tonight's game has been suspended at the top of the 7th with the Dock Spiders and the Chinooks being tied 4-4. This game will be completed through 9-innings starting at 5:05 p.m. on July 30. The scheduled game will be played soon after, also being played as a 9-inning game

The game started with the Chinooks striking first but the Dock Spiders responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning off a wild pitch scoring TP Wentworth and a bases-loaded walk scoring James Hankerson Jr. Lakeshore eventually tied the game but Fond du Lac responded in the bottom of the fourth inning with a Jarren Sanderson two RBI off a single. Once again despite a Dock Spider lead, Lakeshore answered with a pair of runs to tie the game in the top of the sixth inning. After this the rain picked up and action was halted before ultimately being suspended.

Offensively the Dock Spiders struggled to get going through the rain, only putting up three hits through on and off spurts of rain. James Hankerson Jr, Jarren Sanderson and Landon Mensik were the only members of the Dock Spiders to find the hit column.

On the mound Elden Santana made his first start for the Dock Spiders and led the Dock Spiders three-arm pitching rotation with four strikeouts.

The next home game for the Dock Spiders is tomorrow, July 12 at 4:05 p.m. and 6:35 p.m. where Fond du Lac will take on the Madison Mallards. The first game will pick a suspended game from the first half of the season where the Dock Spiders led the Mallards 4-0 heading into the bottom of the second inning. The second game has a special promotion as it is Star Wars Night where there will be a specialty jersey auction to benefit The Arc Fond du Lac as well as live music from the Milwaukee Blues Rock Collective before and after the game presented by Peak Rehab. At the end of the game two kids will run the bases presented by Grande Cheese and A&W where at home plate a treat from A&W will await each participant at home plate.

