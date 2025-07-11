Big Sticks Drop Sixth Game in a Row

July 11, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The Badlands Big Sticks (24-21) came into this series against the Willmar Stingers (27-18) looking to desperately get back into the win column.

Starting on the mound for Badlands was sophomore right-hander Brandon Kosel (Utah Tech), who put together four innings of work with a 3.38 ERA, 2 R, 1 ER, 6 K, 2 BB.

The Stingers got on the board first in the bottom of the fourth with a pair of RBI singles from Ryan Tayman and Jameson Martin to take a 2-0 lead.

Badlands cut the lead in half in the top of the 5th with a Connor Meidroth (University of San Diego) home run to trail 2-1.

Willmar added another couple of runs in the bottom of the 5th to go ahead 4-1.

On the diamond for the Stingers was right-hander Jake Lankie, who went for six innings, logging a 6.23 ERA, 1 R, 1 ER, 6 K, 1 BB.

Willmar tallied another three runs in the home half of the 6th with Ryan Tayman launching a two-run shot to center field and an RBI groundout from Landon Franklin to go up 7-1.

Badlands would respond in the top of the 7th with an RBI single from Shane Miller (University of New Mexico) to trail 7-2.

It would not be enough as the Stingers added five more runs in the bottom of the 8th to hold on to a 12-2 win.

Badlands has struggled to score runs over the losing streak, only managing 18 runs over the last six games. Pitching has also been an issue, surrendering 50 runs over the six-game skid.

Badlands will look to get out of the slump facing the Stingers once more tonight, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. CDT.







