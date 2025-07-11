Big Sticks Drop Sixth Game in a Row
July 11, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Badlands Big Sticks News Release
The Badlands Big Sticks (24-21) came into this series against the Willmar Stingers (27-18) looking to desperately get back into the win column.
Starting on the mound for Badlands was sophomore right-hander Brandon Kosel (Utah Tech), who put together four innings of work with a 3.38 ERA, 2 R, 1 ER, 6 K, 2 BB.
The Stingers got on the board first in the bottom of the fourth with a pair of RBI singles from Ryan Tayman and Jameson Martin to take a 2-0 lead.
Badlands cut the lead in half in the top of the 5th with a Connor Meidroth (University of San Diego) home run to trail 2-1.
Willmar added another couple of runs in the bottom of the 5th to go ahead 4-1.
On the diamond for the Stingers was right-hander Jake Lankie, who went for six innings, logging a 6.23 ERA, 1 R, 1 ER, 6 K, 1 BB.
Willmar tallied another three runs in the home half of the 6th with Ryan Tayman launching a two-run shot to center field and an RBI groundout from Landon Franklin to go up 7-1.
Badlands would respond in the top of the 7th with an RBI single from Shane Miller (University of New Mexico) to trail 7-2.
It would not be enough as the Stingers added five more runs in the bottom of the 8th to hold on to a 12-2 win.
Badlands has struggled to score runs over the losing streak, only managing 18 runs over the last six games. Pitching has also been an issue, surrendering 50 runs over the six-game skid.
Badlands will look to get out of the slump facing the Stingers once more tonight, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. CDT.
Northwoods League Stories from July 11, 2025
- Huskies Drop Heartbreaker to Bismarck Larks, 4-3 - Duluth Huskies
- Rox Sweep Waterloo with 6-1 Victory - St. Cloud Rox
- Stingers Drop Final Game of Homestand to the Big Sticks - Willmar Stingers
- Big Battle Jack Inning Dooms Growlers in 14-2 Loss - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Series Finale in Rockford Rained Out - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Rain Suspends Play Between Dock Spiders the Chinooks - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Rain Ends Slugfest in Tie Between Madison Mallards and Wausau Woodchucks - Madison Mallards
- Rockers Claim Two Wins over Rafters - Green Bay Rockers
- Woodchucks-Mallards Doubleheader Cancelled - Wausau Woodchucks
- Big Sticks Drop Sixth Game in a Row - Badlands Big Sticks
- Six in the Sixth Carries Spitters to a 10-6 Victory - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Big Sixth Inning Propels Pit Spitters Past Rivets in Game One of Doubleheader - Rockford Rivets
- Former Rox Charlie Condon and Brice Matthews Selected to MLB All-Star Futures Game - St. Cloud Rox
- Flowers Slam Lifts Loggers Past Cats, 11-7 - La Crosse Loggers
- Rockers Set for Doubleheader in Wisconsin Rapids - Green Bay Rockers
- Chinooks Drop 11-Inning Thriller to Dock Spiders - Lakeshore Chinooks
- MoonDogs Walk off Game 1 - Mankato MoonDogs
- Kendall Crushes Bismarck as Huskies Win, 6-1 - Duluth Huskies
- Dock Spiders Slip Past the Chinooks - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Three-Run Blast from Sam Hendrickson Helps Eau Claire to 6-3 Victory in Rochester. - Rochester Honkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Badlands Big Sticks Stories
- Big Sticks Drop Sixth Game in a Row
- Big Sticks Get Swept on the Road against the St. Cloud Rox and Have Lost Five Games in a Row
- Big Sticks Get Swept on the Road against Duluth in Three Games
- Five Players to Represent the Big Sticks at the 2025 NWL All-Star Game
- The Big Sticks Complete the Four Game Sweep in Arguably the Game of the Year 11-10 Win vs the Rox