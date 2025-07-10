Big Sticks Get Swept on the Road against the St. Cloud Rox and Have Lost Five Games in a Row

July 10, 2025 - Northwoods League

The Badlands Big Sticks lost 7-3 and 6-5. The offense has seen a huge decline since the road trip started after the Big Sticks just swept St. Cloud in a four game series, the Rox got their revenge.

In the first game of the double header in the 7-3 loss, David Ladjevic (Golden West CC) made his first start for Badlands this summer and lasted five innings, 7 H, 3 ER, 3 BB and 1 K.

Seth Broadwell (Kaskasia College) pitched the back three frames allowing 5 H, 4 ER, 5 BB and 1 BB.

The Big Sticks didn't score until the top of the 9th as they were trailing at the start of the inning 7-0, but got three runs from a Jacob Dilley (UNC Greensboro) sac fly, and Rene Galvan (UTRGV) with a two RBI single.

In game two, the Big Sticks showed more fight coming back and almost pulling off a big comeback.

The Big Sticks pitching staff allowed 3 runs in the bottom of the 1st inning and allowed three more runs in the bottom of 6th inning which is all the Rox needed to pull off the 6-5 win.

Dilley hit another sac fly RBI in the top of the 5th for the first run of the game for Badlands. The top of the 8th inning for the Big Sticks was their best offensively putting up a four spot.

Gavyn Schlotterback (Kansas) ripped an RBI single to get the Big Sticks started. A wild pitch scored Galvan and Schlotterback on the base paths to cut the deficit closer.

Khalil Walker (New Mexico) scored on a stolen base for the 4th run of the inning. Badlands had runners at first and second and no outs after back to back walks to start the top half of the 9th inning.

A sac bunt advanced the runners to second and third with one away, and a popout and lineout couldn't bring home the tying run at third and go ahead run at second to lose the two game double header.

Up next for Badlands, they travel to play the Willmar Stingers for a two game series starting at 5:35 p.m. MST.







