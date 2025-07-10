Long Will Have the Ball in Game One Against the Rafters

Green Bay Rockers pitcher Maddox Long

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - With the doubleheader sweep behind them, Green Bay looks to carry that momentum into the all star break with a couple of games against a struggling Wisconsin Rapids team. This series serves as the start of five Rockers away games before they return to Green Bay after the break.

Maddox Long will get the ball for the Rockers today. All season, Long has been untouchable with an ERA of just 1.01 to lead the Northwoods League. His first start of the season came against these Rafters on opening day at Capital Credit Union Park. In that game, he went six innings pitched, just two hits given up, and no runs allowed. He has not had a start this season that went less than five innings.

If the Rafters want to have success against Long, they will need to attack early in at bats. Long's 36 strikeouts to just eight walks demonstrate his willingness to pound the zone. Noah Ruiz and Matthew Pinal are two players for Wisconsin Rapids who are having phenomenal seasons. Coach Ziggy will be looking for those two offensive leaders to step up and generate some offense against one of the best pitchers in the Northwoods League.

For the Rafters, it'll be Kenny Schultz. He started the season in the rotation for Wisconsin Rapids, moved out to the bullpen in June, and now finds himself back in the starting spot. His ERA sits at 12.60, primarily due to a particularly bad outing against Wausau in which he gave up twelve runs on ten hits in just 1.1 innings pitched. The walk numbers aren't too bad for Schultz, but he will have to find a way to cool off these red-hot Rocker's bats.

Green Bay has a fairly fresh bullpen for this series thanks to Evan Bogart and Keaton Baird having great outings out of the pen in yesterday's games.

