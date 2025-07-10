Rox Sweep Badlands with 6-5 Win

July 10, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox outfielder Joshua Dykhoff

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (31-12) swept the Badlands Big Sticks (24-20) in a doubleheader at home on Wednesday.

In game one, the Rox scored first as Nolan Geislinger (Iowa Western CC) made it home to give the Rox a 1-0 lead.

Joshua Dykhoff (University of Minnesota-Crookston) scored in the third inning courtesy of an RBI single by Augusto Mungarrieta (University of Kansas) to add to the lead, bringing the Rox in front 2-0.

In the sixth, the Rox offense would deliver as Mungarrieta brought home another two to extend the lead to 5-0.

On the mound, starting pitcher Jaron Bleeker (University of Iowa) tossed six innings of shutout ball to hold Badlands scoreless in his time on the mound.

In the eighth, Mungarrieta added yet another RBI, and the Rox led 7-0 by the end of the inning.

St. Cloud would finish game one in front 7-3.

In game two, St. Cloud scored three runs in the opening frame, with the scoring starting from an RBI Single by Dykhoff to bring home Geislinger.

Starting Pitcher JD Dobis (University of Minnesota) delivered five innings on the mound for St. Cloud, allowing just one run from Badlands.

In the sixth, the offense reopened as the Rox would string together three consecutive hits, including an RBI double from Jackson Cooke (University of Pittsburgh) and an RBI single from Jaixen Frost (University of Iowa), eventually ending the inning up 6-1.

In the ninth, Brandon Jaenke (Viterbo University) earned his league-leading tenth save of the season to seal the 6-5 Rox victory, and complete the sweep on the day.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game of game one was Augusto Mungarrieta.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game of game two was Brandon Jaenke..

The Rox will take a trip to Waterloo, IA, and Mankato, MN, before returning to Joe Faber Field on Sunday, July 13th, to play the Mankato Moondogs at 6:35 p.m.

