Kenosha Drops Finale After Quiet Night Offensively

July 10, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

TRAVERSE CITY, MI - Traverse City was able to salvage the finale by holding Kenosha to just one run on six hits.

That one run came in the first inning on a Dominic Kibler sac-fly.

It gave Kenosha starter Kyle Alivo a lead to pitch with. It was Alivo's first time on the bump in a week and the righty gave Kenosha a chance to win.

He conceded the game tying run in the 2nd to a Colton Roquemore RBI-single and then eventually the lead in the 4th.

It was a very controversial way to surrender the lead. With two outs and runners at 1st and 3rd Alivo was called for a balk which forced in Traverse City's second run. The umpire crew would go back on the balk decision erasing the run before Traverse City's skipper Todd Reid came out and urged the crew to further discuss it. After a second discussion they overturned themselves and deemed it was a balk. The call brought Kenosha manager Aidan Wirshing out of the dugout and he was as irate as we've seen him all season. The call would stand as a balk and Traverse City would add one more in the inning to lead 3-1.

Kenosha got lead-off men abroad all night. Seven of the nine innings they had a lead-off man on but struggled to string hits together ultimately failing to pick up the big hit after brining the tying run to the plate in the 9th.

The loss drops them to 5-6 in the 2nd half while Traverse City wins the match them at that mark. Both sit two and half games behind division leading Kalamazoo. Kenosha now heads back home for two against the Royal Oak Leprechauns.







