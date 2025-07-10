Rox Win 2-1 in Thrilling Comeback over Waterloo
July 10, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
St. Cloud Rox News Release
WATERLOO, IOWA - The St. Cloud Rox (32-12) took down the Waterloo Bucks (27-20) in an impressive 2-1 comeback on Thursday.
The Rox had a solid start from pitcher JP Robertson (University of Mississippi), who threw five innings of work while tallying eight strikeouts and allowing just one run.
In the ninth, with their backs against the wall down 1-0, St. Cloud would find the scoreboard. Austin Haley (Kansas State) tied the contest at 1-1 with an RBI Double. Moments later, Haley scored off a wild pitch to give St. Cloud their first lead of the ballgame at 2-1.
With a tight contest, Brandon Jaenke (Viterbo University) stepped onto the mound for St. Cloud in the bottom of the ninth, and he would earn his league-best 11th save of the 2025 season to keep the Rox in front 2-1 at the end of the game.
The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game was JP Robertson.
The Rox play game two against Waterloo on Friday, July 11th, at 6:35 p.m. before traveling to Mankato, MN, to take on the Mankato MoonDogs on Saturday at 6:35 p.m. St. Cloud returns to Joe Faber Field on Sunday, July 13th, to play the Mankato MoonDogs at 6:35 p.m. It will be Kids TV Takeover Day with an appearance by Chase & Marshall, presented by Best Western Plus Kelly Inn. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit stcloudrox.com. For a full list of the 2025 promotional schedule, please visit stcloudrox.com/promoschedule, and for the full Rox game schedule, visit stcloudrox.com/schedule.
The 2025 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.
St. Cloud Rox pitcher JP Robertson
