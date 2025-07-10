Game Two of Woodchucks-Mallards Doubleheader Postponed

WAUSAU, WI - After the Wausau Woodchucks won game one of a split doubleheader on Thursday against the Madison Mallards, game two was postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader that will be played in Madison tomorrow. At the time of this writing, game times for the doubleheader are to be determined.

All tickets from tonight's postponed game will be honored as flex tickets. These tickets may be redeemed at the ballpark ticket office or the Woodchucks front office for a ticket of equal or lesser value to any remaining home game during the 2025 regular season, based on availability.

We encourage fans to call ahead to redeem rainout tickets and ensure availability.

For ticket assistance or more information, please contact us at 715-845-5055.

The postponement means that Wausau will hold an undefeated 5-0 record against the Mallards in games at Athletic Park in 2025. With their win earlier on Thursday, the Woodchucks clinched the season series against the Mallards.

Wausau will not return to Athletic Park until after the All-Star break. The Woodchucks will play two games at Madison tomorrow before heading to Wisconsin Rapids to play at Witter Field against the Rafters on Saturday and Sunday.

Wausau's next home game is Friday, July 18, when they host the Lakeshore Chinooks. That game will begin a seven-game homestand for the Woodchucks, their longest stretch of games at home this season. Fans can purchase tickets to all remaining home games in the 2025 season by visiting woodchucks.com.







