Stingers Grab Game One Versus Big Sticks

July 10, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, MN - The Stingers (27-18) took game one versus the Badlands Big Sticks (24-21), 12-2.

In the bottom of the fourth, left fielder Max Buettenback walked to start the inning. He stole second before catcher Ryan Tayman drove him in with a single.

Third basemen Merrick Rapoza walked to start the bottom of the fifth, before Cody Nitowitz drove him in with a base hit.

The Big Sticks plated one in the fifth inning.

First basemen Matthew Pena reached on a hit by pitch to start the sixth inning. Tayman came up and launched his fifth home run of the season. Second basemen Jameson Martin reached on an infield single before shortstop Landon Franklin drove him in with a groundout.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Stingers were able to plate five runs. Merrick Rapoza drove in Ryker Edwards with a stand-up double to cap off the scoring.

For the Stingers, Jake Lankie worked 6.0 innings, striking out six batters while allowing just one hit.

Ryan Tayman went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and his fifth home run.

Jameson Martin went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI.

The Stingers will be back in action tomorrow for their final home game until after the all-star break versus the Badlands Big Sticks. First pitch is set for 6:35p.m. C.T on NWL+.

For more information, please call our office at (320) 222-2010. The 2025 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from July 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.