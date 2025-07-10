Injuries Pile up as Chinooks Drop Game 2 of Doubleheader

July 10, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







GREEN BAY, Wis (WYATT BAUMEYER). - After a challenging first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Green Bay Rockers, the Lakeshore Chinooks needed to respond quickly.

With the return of All-Star Beckett Zavorek and David Hogg to the lineup, the Chinooks had their star power inserted back into the lineup; however, Rockers' starting pitcher Bryce Leonard stood in the way.

The right-hander shut the Chinooks' offense down, not allowing a hit until the sixth inning when center fielder Cade Sears smashed a solo home run to right field. Leonard struck out seven Chinooks, including striking out the side in the first inning.

On the flip side, Chinooks' right-hander Nate Ciemny labored through 3 and Ã¢..." innings, walking four Rockers and allowing three runs.

The big blow for Ciemny came on a two-run home run by Rockers' third baseman Eric Jeon, who hit two home runs and missed a third by feet, in the third inning. Ciemny entered the fourth inning but left in a bases-loaded one-out situation, leading the way for a Chinooks' debut.

Inheriting a jam, right-hander Michael Sullivan debuted and showed out. Sullivan struck out Rockers' second baseman David Ballenilla and induced a lazy fly ball, retiring the side.

The right-hander pitched 2 and Ã¢..." scoreless competitive innings, keeping the team in the game. Trailing by just two runs, 3-1, entering the seventh inning, left-hander Tyler Andrews relieved his University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee teammate Sullivan, aiming to thread the needle.

After recording a routine flyout, Andrews ran into trouble as Jeon smashed his second home run of the night, extending Green Bay's lead to three. The Rockers scored four more times over the game's final two frames, securing an eventual 7-2 victory and doubleheader sweep over the Chinooks.

However, the concern tonight wasn't the score, but the health of Chinooks' All-Star Zavorek, who stumbled over the first base bag on a routine groundout. Zavorek injured his ankle on the play and left the game soon after.

Zavorek wasn't the only Chinook player to depart Wednesday's action early. Center fielder Brody Rasmussen left game 1 of the twin bill after aggravating his shoulder on a swing in batting practice.

Rasmussen said his shoulder bothered him on Tuesday night in Madison, but the pain worsened on Wednesday to the extent that he had to exit the game.

Rasmussen said he'll take Thursday off and reevaluate his condition on Friday before playing.

Without the offensive thump of Zavorek and Rasmussen, the Chinooks needed others to step up, and first baseman Nate Gray did so by homering to left field in the eighth inning.

Gray, who did not hit for Pima Community College and will not for Brigham Young, has stepped into an offensive leadership role this summer despite minimal experience since high school. The two-way player's .831 OPS ranks among the top on the team, not too bad for a pitcher.

Lakeshore returns to Moonlight Graham Field Thursday evening against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, beginning a home and away series.

Right-hander Arthur Liebau is expected to start for the Chinooks.







Northwoods League Stories from July 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.