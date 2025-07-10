Kenosha Sweeps Double-Header to Clinch Second Series Win of the Season

July 10, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







TRAVERSE CITY, MI - Kenosha rallied in the 10th for three runs to steal the first game of the double header from Traverse City. In the game two no rally was needed, Kenosha sailed to an eight run win.

Game one was once again a pitchers duel although a little more high scoring than Kenosha's 4-3, 13 inning victory a day prior.

Sotaro Ishida got the start and went six and two thirds innings for the Kingfish allowing eight hits and five runs. His outing is just the sixth start this season to be six innings or longer. Two of the five against Ishida came in the 2nd on a two-run homer from Nathaniel Coupet.

It took Kenosha until the 5th but they took the lead with a three spot. Nick Williams hit a 1-out double, one of three hits for him in this one. Robert Newland doubled Williams home and then three batters later Jadan Boyce had the third Kingfish double of the inning which scored two and gave Kenosha a 3-2 lead.

In the bottom of the 5th Traverse City matched Kenosha. An RBI-single for Isaac Sturgess, an RBI-single for Cole Prout and a steal of home returned the 2-run lead for Traverse City 5-3.

A half inning later though Kenosha would knot it up. James McCoy led off the inning with a walk and then scored after an error from Cole Prout in left field on a Noah Alvarez single. Alvarez made it to third on the play and then came in on Williams RBI-single to tie the game at five.

It would remain that way through the 9th after 2.1 scoreless from Jaxson Easterlin in relief.

That prompted the 2nd straight extra inning game between these two. Jack Zebig was the ghost runner and Jadan Boyce led off the inning with a walk. After Hogan Denny was retired James McCoy delivered the clutch hit, an RBI-double that gave Kenosha the lead. However, a theme from yesterday's game rolled over to today, Boyce was cut down at the plate. It didn't kill the Kenosha momentum though. Five straight fish reached with Ethan Hindle coming through with an RBI-double and Robert Newland driving in a run on a single.

The Kingfish took an 8-5 lead into the bottom of the 10th where they brought on Travis Maxwell for the save. Maxwell certainly made it interesting. He struck out Trent Reed for the 1st out, but it was sandwiched around a pair of walks that loaded the bases for the Pit Spitters and brought the winning run to the plate. He would get the 2nd out on a 1-2 force out at the plate. Payton Bookwalter, representing the winning run for Traverse City was down to his final strike, but he refused to be the final out. Bookwalter lined a single up the middle to make it an 8-6 game and bring the tying run into scoring position. Alfredo Velazquez was next. Maxwell got ahead of him 1-2 before Velazquez fouled off four straight pitches before Maxwell finally got him on a breaking ball in the dirt.

In a season where so many games that mimicked this one went against Kenosha, they've now strung together back-to-back extra inning wins. The Kingfish have won all three extra inning games on the road.

They tried to make it three wins in a row for the first time all season with a sweep on the double-header. Kenosha pitchers continued to excel as they've done all series. Brady Chambers went for scoreless and hitless innings in his first start.

Kenosha wasted no time giving Chambers the lead though. Dominic Kibler launched a 2-Run Homer to give the Kingfish a 3-0 first inning lead.

In the 5th Kenosha got a tac-on run on a Nick Williams RBI-single.

The only time this game got dicey was in the home half of the 5th. Jacob Vokal, who came on to relieve Chambers allowed three consecutive singles to load the bases and bring to the go-ahead run to 1st. Vokal would escape the inning though with just one run coming across for the Pit Spitters preserving a 4-1 lead.

From there it was all Kenosha. They would score in four straight innings with a three-run homer for Robert Newland in the 8th more than sealing it. The homer, Newland's first of the season gave Kenosha a 12-1 lead and after Traverse City strung some hits together against Brandon Newland the Kingfish would win it by a 12-4 final.

The win gives the Kingfish a series victory over Traverse City, just their second of the season with their only other coming in the only other four-game series against Royal Oak. It improves their second half record to 5-5 and is the first time all season they've won three straight. They'll aim to make it four in a row in the series finale tomorrow against the Pit Spitters.







Northwoods League Stories from July 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.