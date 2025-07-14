Robert Newland Plays Hero in Wild Kenosha Comeback

July 14, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







BATTLE CREEK, MI - The hometown kid, Robert Newland, delivered a game tying grand slam in the 9th inning bringing Kenosha back from down 7-0 to tie the game 8-8. The Kingfish would win it in 10 innings after James McCoy threw out the game tying run at the plate.

The Kingfish who had been playing some of their best baseball of the season, lost a heartbreaker a night ago, and were trending toward being swept by the Battle Jacks.

Battle Creek went up 7-0, jumping Kingfish starter Sotaro Ishida for five of those runs. Those came in the 2nd and 3rd when Sam Kane and Ty Tomlinson both came up with RBI knocks. The Battle Jacks got their other two runs off reliever Matthew Woodward who loaded the bases on a hit by pitch and a pair of walks before a wild pitch and sac-fly plated a couple.

Kenosha was held scoreless over the first five frames by Justin Morgan who went six strong surrendering just three hits and one unearned run. That run came in the 6th when Robert Newland scored on a passed ball.

Newland had one of the best nights at the plate for any Kingfish all season. In the 8th he doubled to set the fish up with runners at 2nd and 3rd down 7-1. The double, already his third hit of the night. Up next was Jack Zebig who doubled to right to bring home both runs. He would come in on a balk to bring Kenosha within three.

Battle Creek got one back in the bottom of the 8th to give it an 8-4 lead heading into the 9th. 19 of 27 losses for Kenosha this year they brought the tying run to the plate. They are used to make it interesting, and oh did they in this one. The first three in the 9th all reached. Hogan Denny was hit by a pitch, Nick Williams singled and Dominic Kibler walked. Then after Kyle Alivo struck out, Newland was up again. And he delivered. Robert Newland blasted a grand slam to straight away center to tie the game at 8. It was hit fourth hit of the game, making him the 9th Kingfish to have a four-hit game this season and his third extra-base hit, the only Kingfish to have three in a game this season. Kenosha loaded the bases after the grand slam in the 9th on a walk and two hit by pitches, but couldn't bring the go ahead run across.

Luke Weber, who started just two days ago, was tasked with the bottom of the 9th. He worked around a 1-out single to extend the game to extras. It was the second straight game Kenosha played extra innings and the eighth time this season.

Hogan Denny was the ghost runner and he scored after back to back singles from Williams and Kibler. However, that was all Kenosha got.

Weber, who was the last available arm for the Kingfish threw came back for the 10th with a 9-8 lead. He retired the first two without the ghost runner, Sam Griffith, advancing. However, Weber has been in similar situations before. Against Kalamazoo on July 5th Weber allowed four runs in the 10th after retiring the first two. This time it began to trend downhill again. He walked Caleb Estrada to bring up Nathan Ball. Ball singled to center, Griffith got the wave home, but James McCoy was quick to it in center and fired a rifle to the plate where Kibler tagged Griffith for the final out. It sealed the 9-8 Kenosha win.

The Kingfish go into the all-star break having won five of their last seven and sit at 7-7 in the second half, two and a half games behind Kalamazoo. Battle Creek drops to 5-9 in half number two. The Kingfish resume second half play on July 18th at Kalamazoo where they'll have a chance to tie the Growlers in the 2nd half loss column.







Northwoods League Stories from July 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.