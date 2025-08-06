Logan Borboa Shuts Down Pit Spitters in Strong Outing

KENOSHA, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish shut out the Traverse City Pit Spitters 3-0 in the first game of their series at Historic Simmons Field, giving the Kingfish their first ever shutout at home of the season.

All three Kenosha runs came in the first inning, with Noah Alvarez leading things off with a double smashed up the middle. Nick Williams quickly joined him on the bases after taking a walk.

Teige Lethert was the superhero in last night's game with a three-run blast into the Fishbowl. Tonight, he was the superhero with a two-RBI double ripped down the first base line, putting the first two Kingfish runs on the board.

The fun didn't end there.

Robert Newland got lucky, running out a ground ball hit to Traverse City's Cade Collins at shortstop, pulling Hunter Herndon off the base and allowing Newland to reach.

With two runners on, it was Jadan Boyce's turn to continue the rally-and he did.

Boyce unleashed on starter Travis Weide's fastball, launching it to deep left field. It was just short enough to stay in the park and be caught, but far enough to allow Lethert to score easily, making the score 3-0.

Kenosha's Logan Borboa put on a master performance on the mound, throwing 110 pitches into the 8th inning and only allowing two hits from the Pit Spitters, leaving with a massive standing ovation from the crowd. Borboa had seven strikeouts and four walks.

Sam McArthur came to close things out for the Fish, allowing only one hit in the top of the ninth, but shutting things down quickly.]

This was the second shortest game at Historic Simmons Field this season, running at two hours and thirty-five minutes.

The Kingfish will face the Pit Spitters once again tomorrow evening for the final time of the year, looking to get their fourth win in a row.







