Strong Pitching Fuels Growlers Win

August 6, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- The Kalamazoo Growlers (36-33; 19-15) rode strong pitching and late offensive power to a 10-2 win over the Royal Oak Leprechauns (34-35; 17-16), while forcing a win and in game tomorrow on Wednesday night.

The game would open with Rocco Bernadina struggling on the mound, allowing two runs in the first, with Jovan Gill picking up an RBI. The Growlers would respond with one of their own in the first, courtesy of Jayce Lee, and take the lead for the first time with two more in the second, with both runs scoring off an E6.

The 3-2 lead would turn into 4-2 in the bottom of the third, with JD Crisp bringing in a run. The fourth and fifth would go scoreless, with Royal Oak starter Joey Turner's day ending with 4.2 innings of four run ball. The bottom of the sixth and seventh would be an offensive outpour for Kalamazoo, combining for 17 batters, six runs, seven hits, and three free passes. The 10-2 lead would become the final thanks to a scoreless seventh and eighth for Bryce Brannon and Christian Forniss striking out the side in the ninth.

Kalamazoo excelled on the mound, shutting out Royal Oak following two runs in the first, with Rocco Bernadina moving his season strikeout total to 52. Bryce Brannon was also particularly strong, after allowing a leadoff hit and hitting a batter with one out, a long at-bat with Preston Leon would turn into a 4-6-3 inning-ending double play in the seventh. The Royal Oak offense came into the matchup averaging over 10 runs per game in their last five matchups, and Kalamazoo held them to just two.

The win moves Kalamazoo's magic number to two, with a win over Royal Oak tomorrow cementing the Growlers in the playoffs. Brendan Burch will toe the rubber for the home side, while Royal Oak will start Jovan Gill. The game is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET and will be on ESPN+.







