Spitters Shutout for the First Time this Season in 3-0 Loss

August 6, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha, WI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters were shutout for the first time this season in a 3-0 loss to the Kenosha Kingfish Wednesday night at Historic Simmons Field in front of 2,215 fans.

The Kingfish jumped on Pit Spitters starting pitcher Travis Weide early as he completed just one inning where he allowed three runs in the bottom of the first inning. For just the second time in the 2025 regular season the Kingfish shutout their opponent and now lead the season series versus the Pit Spitters.

Kenosha's offense jumped on the Pit Spitters early in the bottom of the first inning with a leadoff double from Noah Alvarez followed by a Nick Williams walk to put two runners on with no outs. Teige Lethert doubled in his first plate appearance against the Spitters this season, clearing the bases to give Kenosha a 2-0 lead. Jadan Boyce capped off their strong start with a sacrifice flyout to score Lethert to extend the Spitters lead to 3-0. Despite eight scoreless innings from the Spitters bullpen, their lineup couldn't get anything going as they were unable to advance a runner to third base all night. On top of that, only twice did they send more than four batters up to the plate in an inning. With the loss, the Spitters fall one game behind the Kingfish in the season series, they'll need a win tomorrow night to officially split the season series otherwise this will become the lone season series they lose of the 2025 regular season.

Traverse City falls to 46-22 and 25-9 in the second half while Kenosha improves to 29-39 overall and 15-18 in the second half. Travis Weide (1-3) fell behind early and was unable to continue beyond the first inning earning his third loss of the season. He finished the night allowing three runs on two hits, two walks, and recorded one strikeout. Logan Borboa threw 7.1 innings of two-hit, shutout baseball allowing four walks and punching out seven batters. Sam McArthur (0-0) picks up his second save of the season by recording the final five outs of the game where he allowed one hit and one walk.

UP NEXT

The Pit Spitters conclude their final road trip of the regular season tomorrow night as they'll attempt to split the season series with the Kenosha Kingfish. First pitch is tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m. CT. Broadcast coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. CT on the Northwoods League Network on the Northwoods League + app.







