Stingers Take Final Regular Season Home Game

August 6, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers (20-14) took the final game of the regular season against the Minot Hot Tots (16-16), 14-9.

Third basemen Aramani Guzman walked to lead off the game before stealing his way to third. First basemen Liam Bushey came up and drove in Guzman.

In the bottom of the second, the Stingers loaded the bases for Guzman, who hit a grand slam to break the game open.

The Hot Tots answered with four runs of their own in the top of the third.

The Stingers plated three runs in the bottom of the third. Sam Hunt drove in two with his seventh homerun of the season.

Minot scored one run in the top of the fourth.

Merrick Rapoza doubled to start off the bottom of the fourth before Colton Griffin drove him in with a single.

In the top of the fifth, the Hot Tots plated one run.

In the seventh, Minot plated another run.

In the bottom of the eighth, Armani Guzman drove in Rapoza with an RBI double.

Merrick Rapoza went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs

Aramani Guzman went 1-for-4 with a grand slam and a walk.

Liam Bushey went 3-for-5 with two RBIs

The Stingers will start a four-game road trip starting in St. Cloud with the first pitch set for 6:35p.m. CT on NWL+.

