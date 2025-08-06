Rox Win 8-2 to Eliminate Stingers Playoff Hopes, Finish Regular Season Series Thursday

August 6, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Levi Lampert of the St. Cloud Rox

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (46-20) were victorious over the Willmar Stingers (36-32) 8-2 on Wednesday, and eliminated Willmar from playoff contention.

The Rox offense broke open in the fourth inning as Tyson LeBlanc (University of Kansas) led off with a home run to tie up the game at 1-1. Not long after, Levi Lampert (SW Minnesota State University) provided an RBI triple to give the Rox their first lead of the contest at 2-1.

Jaron Bleeker (University of Iowa) received the start for St. Cloud on the mound and delivered five innings while allowing just one run.

The Rox would add on a run in the sixth before extending the lead further with a two-RBI single from LeBlanc in the seventh.

Another crooked number was put up by the Rox in the eighth, scoring three more runs with some help from the offense, including a Jaixen Frost (University of Iowa) RBI double.

St. Cloud would end the game in front 8-2 and eliminate the Willmar Stingers from playoff contention.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game was Tyson LeBlanc.

The Rox play game two of the series against the Stingers on Thursday, August 7th, at 6:35 p.m. at Joe Faber Field. There will be a Thunderstix giveaway for the first 500 fans, presented by Legends Bar & Grill. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit stcloudrox.com. For a full list of the 2025 promotional schedule, please visit stcloudrox.com/promoschedule, and for the full Rox game schedule, visit stcloudrox.com/schedule.

The Rox have secured home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs. The first round of the playoffs will be a best-of-three Sub-Divisional Series in which the First-Half Great Plains West Champion Rox will play game one on the road on Sunday, August 10th. Games two and three (if needed) of the series will be played at Joe Faber Field on Monday, August 11th, and Tuesday, August 12th (if needed). Playoff tickets are on sale here, and visit stcloudrox.com for the latest details.

The 2025 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

