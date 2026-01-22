Rox Building Roster of 2026

January 22, 2026

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox have announced the return of four players from last year's 50-24 campaign, utility players Jaixen Frost and Tanner Recchio, right-handed pitcher Aiden Lieser and 2025 Rox MVP Carter Jorissen are set to return for the 2026 season.

Frost will return to St. Cloud for his third season in the Northwoods League as a utility player. He began his Rox career in 2024, posting a .259 batting average with 20 RBIs. Defensively, Frost logged 269 innings, recording 44 putouts and 39 assists in the 2025 season. A native of Iowa, Frost enters his redshirt sophomore season at the University of Iowa.

Recchio returns after a standout 2025 campaign in which he posted a .278 batting average and set a new Rox single-season stolen base record with 31. Defensively, he logged 338 innings in the field as a second baseman and an outfielder recording 57 putouts. Recchio attends the University of St. Thomas, where he hit .324 with 23 RBIs during the 2025 season. He was named to the All-Summit League Second Team as a true freshman in 2024 and again in 2025.

Right-handed pitcher Aiden Lieser will also rejoin the Rox pitching staff for the upcoming season. Lieser appeared in 24.1 innings during the 2025 season, recording 32 strikeouts. He redshirted his freshman season at the University of Nebraska in 2025 and transferred to junior college D1 national power Iowa Western Community College for the 2026 season.

Rounding out the group is 2025 Rox MVP Carter Jorissen, who returns after an outstanding season in which he batted .308 with an .803 OPS and earned a selection to the Northwoods League All-Star Game in Madison. Statistically, Jorissen was among the top defensive catchers in Northwoods League where he logged 262 putouts and 40 assists in 285 innings. During the 2025 collegiate season at Palomar College, Jorissen hit .400 with 20 RBIs. He is set to play his junior season at Cal State Bakersfield in 2026.

The Rox home opener is on Friday, May 29 at 7:05 PM. There will be a huge post-game fireworks show presented by Coborn's. For more information about this release and everything Rox including ticket plans and group options, please visit stcloudrox.com or call (320) 240-9798.

