St. Cloud Rox and Treasure Island Resort & Casino Announce Partnership to Support Special Olympics Minnesota Through 2026 Strikeout Campaign

Published on April 20, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release







St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox are proud to announce an exciting new community partnership with Treasure Island Resort & Casino aimed at making an impact across central Minnesota. During the 2026 season, each strikeout recorded at home games by Rox pitchers against opposing batters will help raise funds for the St. Cloud Special Olympics Minnesota delegation through the "K's For Kids" program.

Special Olympics Minnesota provides year-round sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, fostering inclusion, confidence and community.

Through Island Impact, the Prairie Island Indian Community and Treasure Island's joint corporate responsibility platform, Treasure Island will donate $10 for every Rox pitchers' strikeout at Joe Faber Field, turning every Rox pitch into an opportunity to support athletes of all abilities. The campaign reflects a shared commitment between the Rox and Treasure Island to give back and strengthen the community through the power of sports.

"This partnership is an exciting opportunity for us to connect with Rox fans and the St. Cloud community in a fun, meaningful way," said Treasure Island Resort & Casino

Public Relations Manager Aaron Seehusen. "This sponsorship is more than sports - it's about creating fun, inclusive experiences that strengthen communities. We look forward to celebrating every strikeout this season with Rox fans and continuing our support of Special Olympics through the K's for Kids program. Go Rox!"

Fans attending Rox games throughout the season will be able to track the team's strikeout totals and see the growing impact of the initiative.

"The entire Rox organization is proud to partner with Treasure Island Resort & Casino, whose generous support makes it possible to benefit Special Olympics through the season-long K's for Kids program. Their commitment to our community is truly appreciated. We're excited to cheer on Rox pitchers as they rack up strikeouts, all while creating a fun and meaningful impact together," said Scott Schreiner, Rox Managing Partner.

The St. Cloud Rox Home Opener presented by Coborn's is slated for a 7:05 p.m. start time on Friday, May 29. For more information on the schedule, tickets, and all things Rox please visit www.stcloudrox.com.







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