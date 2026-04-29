Rox Announce 2026 Promotional Schedule

Published on April 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release







ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox are excited to unveil their 2026 promotional schedule, featuring exciting theme nights, giveaways, celebrity appearances and seven fireworks shows. Single game tickets for the upcoming season will be available starting at 10:00 AM CST on Thursday, April 30. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting stcloudrox.com, stopping by the Rox Ticket Office located at the Municipal Athletic Complex (MAC), or by calling (320) 240-9798.

The Rox home opener is scheduled for Friday, May 29th at 7:05 pm at Joe Faber Field versus the Bismark Larks with a huge post-game fireworks show and a special appearance from Minnesota Twins Catcher and 1991 World Series Champion Brian Harper. Harper will be throwing out the Home Opener Ceremonial first pitch.

2026 Promotional Highlights Include:

Seven fireworks shows (5/29, 6/13, 6/20, 7/3, 7/24, 8/1 & 8/7)

National Entertainment Acts: ZOOperstars on June 24 and Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act on July 23.

Theme nights and Giveaways: Former Rox infielder and current Chicago Cubs first baseman Michael Busch bobblehead giveaway. Pickleball paddles, jerseys and kickballs and many more giveaways throughout the 2026 season!

For a full list of the 2026 promotional schedule please visit stcloudrox.com/promoschedule. For more information regarding this release and ticket information please visit stcloudrox.com or call 320-240-9798.

The Rox 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.







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Rox Announce 2026 Promotional Schedule - St. Cloud Rox

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