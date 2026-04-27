Rox Sign Six Players to Roster

Published on April 27, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release







ST. CLOUD, MN - The Rox announce the addition of six players to the 2026 roster. Jeter Worthley (University of Nebraska), Carter Heinsch (Augustana University), Brett White (University of Iowa), Jackson Legg (Georgia Gwinnett), Dylan Westbrook (American River College) and Brandon Pelechowicz (American River College) have joined the roster for the 2026 season.

Freshman Catcher Jeter Worthley has joined the Rox 2026 roster out of the University of Nebraska. The Huskers are nationally ranked in the top 20 and currently sit near the top of the Big 10 standings. Worthley has started nearly every game at catcher this spring. He has a .289 average, with eleven doubles and a .802 slugging percentage across 37 games played.

A 2024 graduate of Moorhead High School, Carter Heinsch batted .482 with 17 RBIs as a senior while helping lead the Spuds to the Section championship game. Now a sophomore outfielder, Heinsch joins the Rox from Augustana University. Last season with the Vikings, he posted a .364 batting average along with a .527 slugging percentage. He also recorded 28 RBIs, scored 35 runs and produced 10 multi-hit games. This year with the Vikings, he is batting .406 with 35 RBIs through 27 games played.

Redshirt Freshman utility player from the University of Iowa, Brett White played his freshman season at Baylor before transferring to Iowa; where he is batting .348 at the plate, recording 2 home runs and a 1.139 OPS so far through just 14 games. White played in the Prospect league for the previous two summers, where last year he recorded a .370 average and 27 RBIs through 39 games played. Ranked the eighth overall prospect in Iowa in high school by Perfect Game, joins the Rox ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Jackson Legg transferred to Georgia Gwinnett after earning LSWA All-Louisiana Team honors at LSU Eunice, where he helped lead the Bengals to a National Championship while tying the program record for most wins in a single season in 2025. During his time with the Bengals, Legg posted a batting average above .323 with more than 60 RBIs. So far this season with the Georgia Gwinnett Grizzlies, he is hitting plus .300 with 23 RBIs through 33 games.

Dylan Westbrook, a two-way player from American River College, joined the roster for the 2026 season. The sophomore pitcher and outfielder with the Beavers this season is batting .360 at the plate, seven home runs and 37 RBIs through 38 games. Meanwhile, over his two years at American River College, he has recorded 31 strikeouts over 41.1 innings through six games.

Rounding out this signing group is another two-way player from American River College. Brandon Pelechowicz pitches and plays in both the infield and outfield. The Beavers freshman is batting a .313 average, five home runs and 31 RBIs through 39 games. Pelechowicz has also recorded 53 strikeouts through 49 innings on the mound with the Beavers in the 2025-26 season achieving a 5-2 record.

The Rox home opener is on Friday, May 29 at 7:05 PM. There will be a huge post-game fireworks show presented by Coborn's. For more information about this release and everything Rox including ticket plans and group options, please visit stcloudrox.com or call (320) 240-9798.

The 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.

This signing update is brought to you by Grede Casting and Integrity. Grede is a leading producer of highly engineered cast components across automotive, commercial vehicle, and industrial markets.







Northwoods League Stories from April 27, 2026

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