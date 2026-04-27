Wausau Woodchucks Unveil Action-Packed 2026 Promotional Schedule

Published on April 27, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







Wausau, WI - The Woodchucks are excited to announce their promotional schedule for the 2026 season. From giveaways to themed events, there's something for every fan to enjoy at Athletic Park!

The action kicks off on May 28 with a Wisconsin Lottery Rope Hat giveaway for the first 500 fans ages 18 and older. Later in the season, fans can snag a Woodchucks Camo Hat on July 25, also for the first 500 attendees. Two bobblehead giveaways are scheduled, including the Aspirus Diving Woody Bobblehead on July 23 and the Thorogood Woody Bobblehead on July 30, both available to the first 500 fans.

Younger fans can look forward to special giveaways as well, with a Youth Ice Cream Jersey on June 10 presented by Festival Foods and a Youth T-Shirt on July 29 during Be Amazing Night, presented by Thrivent Financial. Celebrate the World Cup with a Mini Soccer Ball giveaway on July 15.

Fans can also pick up a Woodchucks Cribbage Board presented by Miller Lite while supplies last. The season wraps up with a Lunch Bag giveaway on August 1 sponsored by Crystal Finishing and a Team Poster giveaway on August 2.

Every Friday in 2026 is Firework Friday! Select shows will feature a 200-unit light baton giveaway, including the Classic Rock Firework Show (May 29), Boy Band Night Firework Show presented by Cellcom (June 19), Light Up the Night Firework Show presented by Performance Foods (July 3), and America's 250th Birthday Firework Show presented by the Medical College of Wisconsin (July 4).

Additional themed fireworks shows throughout the summer include the Country Roads Firework Show on June 26 presented by American Family Insurance, Raised on Country Firework Show on July 24 presented by Wisconsin Chevy Dealers, and the Summer Hits Fireworks Show on August 7.

There's fun for the whole family at Athletic Park this summer! Special guests highlight the schedule, including Toy Story Night with a character appearance on June 3 and the ZOOperstars! on June 23.

Fan-favorite promotions return as well, like Hot Dog Hundo Night on June 6, featuring prizes from $1 to $100 hidden in select concession stand hot dogs. Fans can also enjoy Lunch with the Chucks at a midday game during the first game of a doubleheader on July 23.

Additional highlights include Brickner Family Auto Group Night on July 21, featuring a petting zoo from the Marathon County Farm Bureau, and Faith and Family Day on July 26. Woody's Reading Club Redemption Days are scheduled for May 30, June 7, and July 11 for students who participated during the school year.

The Woodchucks are always seeking ways they can give back to the community and those who serve it. Back again by popular demand is our Beach Themed Jersey Auction on June 25th, presented by Aspirus. Game worn jerseys will be auctioned off during the game to support Safe Kids Marathon County. On August 8th, the Woodchucks will hold Firefighter Appreciation Night to recognize those who serve our community and keep it safe from disasters.

There's a new reason every day to come out to the ballpark with our daily specials. Our sole Monday game on July 13th will feature all-you-can eat hot dogs with a limit of five hot dogs per trip to the concession stand. Bang for Your Buck Tuesdays with $2 hot dogs and tap sodas and $4 domestic drafts. White Claw Wednesdays and Thirsty Thursdays return as well, with White Claw deals and $4 domestic drafts throughout the park. Fridays are for fireworks, and Saturdays will feature our Festival Foods Family Tickets for $12 which include your ticket, a brat, and a tap soda.

All tickets are now on sale for the Wausau Woodchucks 2026 season! Whether you are looking for single game, half season, full season, or various ticket packages, we can't wait to see you at the ballpark. Get yours by visiting woodchucks.com or by calling 715-845-5055.







Northwoods League Stories from April 27, 2026

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