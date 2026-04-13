Woodchucks Add Mississippi State Commit Firgens

Published on April 13, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







Wausau, WI - Peyton Firgens will join the Wausau Woodchucks for the 2026 season. Firgens, a current sophomore at McLennan Community College, is committed to Mississippi State for Fall 2026.

INF - Peyton Firgens | 6'1" | L/R | Sophomore | McLennan Community College

Originally from Plano, Texas, Firgens started his college career at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi where he batted .310 through 13 games. During the summer of 2025, he played for the Junction City Brigades in the Jayhawk Collegiate League.

Firgens has been a staple in the line-up this season for McLennan Community College, appearing in all 40 games this season and recording a .331 batting average with 44 hits, including 10 for extra bases. He currently has the 3rd highest on-base percentage on the team at .497, leading the team in walks with 42 and stolen bases with 20. McLennan is 33-7 on the season and 15-5 in conference.

The Wausau Woodchucks are gearing up for an exciting 2026 season! Opening Day at Athletic Park for the Woodchucks is Thursday, May 28th against the Green Bay Rockers at 6:35 PM, featuring a Wisconsin Lottery Hat Giveaway for the first 500 fans 18 and older. Tickets for Opening Day can be purchased here. Season tickets, group outings, and select ticket packages are available now by calling 715-845-5055 or by visiting woodchucks.com.







Northwoods League Stories from April 13, 2026

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