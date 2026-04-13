Rockford Rivets Single-Game Tickets Go on Sale April 20th

Published on April 13, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







Rockford, IL - The Rockford Rivets are excited to announce that single-game tickets for the upcoming season will officially go on sale one week from today.

Fans will soon have the opportunity to secure their seats for another unforgettable summer at Rivets Stadium. From fan-favorite theme nights and giveaways to exciting on-field action, the 2026 season promises something for everyone.

Single-game tickets will be available starting Monday, April 20th, through the Rivets' official website and box office. With high-demand promotions like Rockford Peaches Night, Star Wars Night and Rally's Birthday, fans are encouraged to purchase early to guarantee the best seats.

New this season, the Rivets are bringing back fan-favorite giveaways while introducing new and improved promotions and theme nights designed to elevate the game-day experience. Fans can expect bigger moments, more interactive entertainment, and even more reasons to come out to the ballpark all summer long.

In addition to enhanced in-game entertainment, the Rivets are continuing to focus on creating a fun, family-friendly atmosphere that brings the Rockford community together. From between-inning promotions to upgraded fan experiences throughout the stadium, every detail is designed to make each visit memorable for fans of all ages.

The upcoming season will also feature a full promotional schedule packed with specialty nights, unique giveaways, and opportunities for fans to engage with players and staff in new ways. Whether attending with friends, family, or coworkers, each game offers a fresh and exciting experience.

"Our team is looking forward to welcoming fans back for an incredible season," said General Manager Hanna Snedecor. "There's nothing like a summer night at the ballpark, and we can't wait to share that experience with our community again."

Fans are encouraged to mark their calendars and be ready when tickets go live, as many of the most popular games are expected to sell quickly. Early purchase ensures the best seat selection and access to the most in-demand promotional nights.

Stay tuned to the Rivets' social media channels for more updates, promotions, and special announcements leading up to Opening Day.







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