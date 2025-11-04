Hanna Snedecor Promoted to General Manager of the Rockford Rivets

Rockford, IL - The Rockford Rivets are proud to announce the promotion of Hanna Snedecor to General Manager. Snedecor, who served as the Assistant General Manager this past season and has been an integral part of the Rivets' front office staff for multiple seasons, steps into the leadership position following her success in ticket operations, community engagement, and fan experience initiatives.

Since joining the Rivets, Snedecor has played a key role in growing the team's presence within the Rockford community. She began her career as an Account Executive for the 2023 season. She quickly rose to the Director of Community Affairs and Promotions, where she started the Lil' Rivets Reading Program to encourage local students to read.

In her new role, Snedecor will oversee all aspects of team operations, including ticket sales, marketing, corporate partnerships, and game-day execution. She will continue to prioritize community involvement and memorable ballpark experiences as the Rivets prepare for an exciting upcoming season in the Northwoods League.

"I'm incredibly honored to take on this role," said Snedecor. "Rockford has welcomed me ever since I first started here, and I am very lucky to be here. I look forward to continuing to grow with this team, elevate the fan experience, and make Rivets Stadium a place our community is proud of."

The Rivets staff is embracing Snedecor's leadership with excitement.

The Rockford Rivets begin their 2026 season in late May. For ticket information, sponsorship opportunities, and team updates, visit rockfordrivets.com or follow the team on social media @RockfordRivets.







