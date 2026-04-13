Loggers to Welcome Former Brewer Jeff Cirillo on Opening Day

Published on April 13, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

La Crosse Loggers News Release







LA CROSSE, WIS. - The La Crosse Loggers will be ushering in their 2026 season in style when they welcome in a former Milwaukee Brewer great who used to wear the number 26, Jeff Cirillo. Cirillo will serve as their Opening Day guest when the Loggers host the Duluth Huskies at the friendly confines of Copeland Park on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25.

Cirillo enjoyed a 14-year Major League career that started with the Brewers. The Pasadena, Calif. native was drafted by Milwaukee in the 11th round of the 1991 MLB Draft and made his MLB debut just three years later on May 11, 1994. Cirillo had two different stints in Milwaukee over his career, the first spanning from 1994-1999 and then returned again in 2005 after making stops in Colorado, Seattle and San Diego. With the Brewers, Cirillo collected a .300 batting average or better for three seasons, including a career-high .326 in 1999. The same year, he added 198 hits (also a career-high) with 15 home runs and 88 RBI. His most productive season came in 2000 with the Colorado Rockies, when he posted career-highs in RBI (115), runs (111), and doubles (53); finished with 195 hits; and matched his personal-best .326 average.

A career .296 hitter with 112 career home runs, Cirillo was a two-time All-Star selection, earning the invite to the mid-summer classic in 1997 and 2000. In addition to carrying a big bat, Cirillo was also known as a slick-fielder. He shares the major league record of playing 99 consecutive errorless games at third base with John Wehner.

In 2014, Cirillo was enshrined in the Milwaukee Brewers Wall of Honor.

As part of the Opening Day festivities, the Loggers will be hosting an Opening Day Luncheon from 12-2 pm at Copeland Park featuring special guest Jeff Cirillo. Fans can purchase Opening Day Luncheon tickets for just $26 that will include a ballpark style meal, an address from Cirillo and a reserved seat for the 3:05 pm contest between the Loggers and Duluth. For fans who already have tickets to the game, they can purchase a luncheon ticket for just $20. Luncheon seating is limited.

Season tickets, group outings, flex plans and Opening Day ticket packages are on sale now with ticket information available at www.lacrosseloggers.com or by calling the Loggers ticket office at 608-796-9553. The Loggers office is also open Monday thru Friday, 8:30 am - 5 p.m., at 1225 Caledonia Street, La Crosse.







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