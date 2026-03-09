Former Logger, AAA Pitching Coach Justin Ramsey Returning to Manager Loggers After Sciturro Receives Promotion

LA CROSSE, WIS. - The Northwoods League is a league of development and opportunity for not just players, but coaches as well. Following his first stint in La Crosse last summer, Dominic Sciturro garnered an opportunity to join the University of Illinois-Chicago staff as their director of player development in the fall of 2025. After a full-time member of the UIC coaching staff departed for a different position in December, that opened the door for Sciturro to quickly advance into a full-time, on-field coaching position which he accepted right at the beginning of this 2026 collegiate baseball season. While this was great news for Sciturro, it also meant that his responsibilities at school would prevent a return to La Crosse, thus leaving the Lumbermen with a field manager opening.

That's when one of the more accomplished Logger coaching alums slid back into the picture. Justin Ramsey was a key member of Andy McKay's staff back in 2009-2010 in the earlier years of his coaching career when he led the Loggers pitching staff. From there Ramsey's coaching career took off taking him from Copeland Park to the fields of Long Beach State and eventually into the professional baseball world, most recently serving as the pitching coach for the Norfolk Tides, the Class AAA affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles from 2022-2025 where he got to work with the likes of now big leaguers Grayson Rodriguez, DL Hall and more. Today, Logger officials excitedly welcomed Ramsey back to La Crosse by naming him their new field manager for the upcoming 2026 season.

"Coach Rams is a true Logger and was one of the key pioneers in helping frame the systems we have in place still today", shared Loggers team President Chris Goodell. "It's been a privilege to follow his coaching career and see all of the players that he's impacted to this point and to have him coming back to manager our squad is not only an honor for our team, but also for the entire Northwoods League."

Justin Ramsey's baseball career spans back to his playing days as a closer and relief pitcher for Oral Roberts in 2003-2004 where he earned All-American honors in helping lead the Golden Eagles to a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances. Following his collegiate career, Ramsey played for three seasons in the Golden Baseball League with the Long Beach Armada, finishing third in the rookie of the year voting while simultaneously working in the offseason with Sacramento City College and Andy McKay.

The McKay-Ramsey connection found their way to La Crosse during those summers of 2009-2010, where Ramsey worked with the likes of Pete Woodworth (current Seattle Mariners pitching coach) and future big leaguer Rob Brantly.

Following his time at Sac City, Ramsey spent the next four seasons at the storied Long Beach State program and was responsible for sending former Logger ace, and recent manager, Josh Frye to La Crosse during the summers of 2012-2013. In the summer of 2013, Ramsey got to work under Scott Pickler when coaching with the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox of the Cape Cod League. Coach Ramsey also spent time leading the pitching staff at Nova Southeastern (Fla.) from 2015-2018, helping lead them to the 2016 NCAA DII National Championship, before advancing to professional baseball and joining the Baltimore Orioles system in 2019.

A fast-riser, Ramsey served as the pitching coach for the Class A Delmarva Shorebirds where he earned South Atlantic League coach of the year accolades. He moved up to Class AA with the Bowie Bay Sox in 2021 before eventually taking the reigns of the Class AAA Norfolk Tides pitching staff from 2022-2025.

Now Ramsey is excited to return to a familiar summer spot and manage for a franchise that had a propelling impact on his career. "La Crosse has always been a meaningful stop in my coaching journey, and I'm grateful for the chance to return as manager," said Ramsey. "The Loggers helped shape the foundation of who I have become as a coach, and coming back now feels both humbling and energizing. This organization has always stood for player development done the right way, and I'm excited to continue the environment and culture where our guys can compete, grow, and take real steps forward in their careers. I can't wait to get back to Copeland Park and get to work."

Ramsey and the 2026 edition of Loggers Baseball takes to the field on Monday, May 25 when they host the Duluth Huskies at 3:05 p.m. at the friendly confines of Copeland Park. Season tickets, group outings and flex plans are on sale now with ticket information available at www.lacrosseloggers.com or by calling the Loggers ticket office at 608-796-9553. The Loggers office is also open Monday thru Friday, 8:30 am - 5 p.m., at 1225 Caledonia Street, La Crosse.







