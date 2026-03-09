Dock Spiders Add Carbliss Corner to Herr-Baker Field

FOND DU LAC, WI - Carbliss and the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders have partnered on the naming rights for the new Carbliss Corner at Herr-Baker Field. Carbliss Corner is a new covered group picnic space located on the third base side of the ballpark near the Rounding Third bar area.

Booking this space includes 50 tickets - with room to grow up to 100 - perfect for that close-to-the-action feeling. When booked, this area is exclusive to your group. Carbliss Corner may be reserved for $2,000 per game for up to 50 guests, with add-on options (up to 100 total) of $40 each for adults and $30 each for kids aged 3-12.

The All-You-Can-Eat Buffet includes Salmon's hot dogs and brats, grilled hamburgers, mac & cheese, homemade pasta salad, assorted potato chips, and dessert options. Fans sitting in this section will also enjoy two drinks each - featuring Carbliss Premium Cocktails, hard seltzer, domestic beer, soda, and bottled water.

All group outing and picnic information, including the Dock Spiders Summer Outing Guide, is available in-person at the Herr-Baker Field box office (980 E. Division St.), by phone at (920) 907-9833, or online HERE.

