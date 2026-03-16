Dock Spiders Daily Specials Return for a 10th Season

Published on March 16, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - Daily Specials have been a popular part of Dock Spiders games since the team's arrival for the 2017 season. For the 10 th -straight year, fans will delight in a new take on popular favorites, as well as some new additions. Fans will enjoy $2 Tuesdays and each Friday home game will once again conclude with our popular fireworks show. $5 Ticket nights, additional food and beverage specials, Kids Run the Bases, post-game Autograph Sundays, and pre-game Catch on the Field round out the slate !

PROMOTIONS FOR DAYS OF THE WEEK:

SUNDAY: Pre-Game Catch on the Field presented by Fondy Family Dental and Post-Game Autograph Sundays presented by Kwik Trip - Come early to play catch and stay after the game to collect autographs from your favorite players.

MONDAY: Miller Mondays presented by Miller Brewing Company with 96.1 FM The Rock - With each Miller and Leinie's product purchased, fans will earn entry in drawings for tickets to Milwaukee Brewers, Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, and Dock Spiders games.

TUESDAY: $2 Tuesdays presented by Fond du Lac Credit Union & Salmon's Meat Products with 107.1 The Bull - Enjoy Salmon's hot dogs, 16 oz. Pepsi products, and 16 oz. domestic draft beers (for those of legal drinking age) for $2 each.

WEDNESDAY: $5 Ticket Special presented by WFRV-TV Channel 5 with Sunny 97.7 - Enjoy $5 tickets with Channel 5, courtesy of WFRV-TV (Opening Night excluded).

THURSDAY: Thirsty Thursdays presented by Fox River Brewing Company with 99.5 WPKR - Fans may enjoy 16 oz. draft beer and soda for $3 each, as well as $5 Carbliss and $5 Surfside at each Thursday home game.

FRIDAY: Fireworks Fridays - The popular post-game fireworks show will follow each Friday home game this season! June 5 will be brought to you by Fond du Lac Credit Union, July 3 by Culver's, July 10 by Lamers Bus Lines, and July 17.

SATURDAY: Post-Game Kids Run the Bases presented by Grande Cheese and A&W - All kids are welcome to run the bases following each Saturday home game. A player high-five line and a treat from A&W will await each participant at home plate.

The Dock Spiders will begin their 10 th season of Northwoods League play during the spring of 2026. Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from March 16, 2026

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