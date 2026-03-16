Look Out, Andy's Coming: Toy Story Night at the Ballpark to be Saturday, July 11

Published on March 16, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







The Kalamazoo Growlers are turning Homer Stryker Field into a world of play on Saturday, July 11 against the Traverse City Pit Spitters, for the highly anticipated Toy Story Night: Disney on Dirt.

Disney on Dirt: Toy Story Night presented by The Salvation Army features:

Character Appearances: Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Mickey, and Minnie will be at the park for photos and autographs.

Custom Jerseys: The Growlers will wear specialty Toy Story-themed jerseys presented by West Michigan Cancer Center.

Pre-game Toy Drive: Fans are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys to the stadium to support local children in need.

The star of the night is the exclusive Ticket + Porter Squishmallow Package for $30.

The Goods: Includes (1) Game Ticket and (1) limited-edition Porter Squishmallow keepsake.

The Catch: Only 200 packages are available. Once the Priority List window opens on April 27, these are expected to sell out rapidly.

Standard Tickets: Adult tickets (game entry only) are available for $18.

As the Growlers take on the Traverse City Pit Spitters, the team is introducing a new way for families to secure their spot: a dedicated Priority List for early ticket access.

To ensure every fan has a fair shot at the most popular nights of the summer, the Growlers are opening unique Priority Lists for each individual theme. Fans who sign up for the Toy Story Night Priority List this week will receive exclusive first access to single-game ticket packages.







Northwoods League Stories from March 16, 2026

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