Who Let the Dawgs Out? Bark in the Park Night Is Thursday, May 28

Published on April 9, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Bark in the Park Night is Thursday, May 28.

The baseball field is turning into a Puppy Playground with a pre-game photoshoot & activities in the outfield.

It will be Thirsty Thursday and Miller Lite will be half off until the middle of the 7th inning.

Grab our $25 Special Ticket Package which includes:

Collapsible Growlers Dog Water Bowl

A seat in our brand-new Box Seats (with food & drink rail)

The dog bowl is perfect for keeping your pup cool & hydrated during the game and as a keepsake for the future.

To get first access to tickets on Mon., April 27 to Bark in the Park Night, you have to sign up for the Priority List. It expires at the end of the day on Sunday, April 5.

Single game tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, May 4.







Northwoods League Stories from April 9, 2026

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