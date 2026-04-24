Loggers Add Big Ten Trio to 2026 Roster

Published on April 24, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

La Crosse Loggers News Release







LA CROSSE, WIS. - The La Crosse Loggers tapped into the Big Ten ranks heavily with their latest roster additions when team officials announced the signing of a pair of Iowa Hawkeyes and a Nebraska Cornhusker today to their 2026 roster, just over one month before opening day.

Catcher Max Burt from the University of Iowa is in the midst of his red-shirt sophomore season and has logged considerable action behind the plate for the Hawks. The 6-0, 227-pound backstop is hitting .265 with six RBI's over 22 games played to-date. The Mason City, Iowa native was a four-time all-state selection back in high school where he holds five school records at Catholic Newman High School.

Big right-handed hurler Beau Leisure joins Burt from the Hawkeye program and brings a powerful right arm with him to La Crosse for this upcoming summer. The 6-4, 226-pound junior made two previous stops before joining Iowa, having spent his freshman season at Abilene Christian before enjoying his sophomore campaign at Kirkwood Community College (Cedar Rapids, Iowa). Leisure was a workhorse while at Kirkwood, making 13 starts and logging 55.1 innings pitched while posting a 5-2 record with a 5.37 ERA and striking out 72 batters. The Knoxville, Iowa native has worked primarily out of the bullpen this spring for Iowa having made 10 appearances to date, striking out 12 batters over 10 innings pitched and posting one save.

Rounding out the Big Ten trio is freshman infielder Joey Senstock from the University of Nebraska. Tabbed as the No. 200 overall prospect, No. 13 third baseman nationally and No. 2 overall prospect in the state of Nebraska by Perfect Game coming out of high school, Senstock was one of the Huskers top incoming recruits this year. The Lincoln, Neb. native led Lincoln East High School to two state championships during his prep career, posting a .301 batting average with four home runs during his senior year.

Burt, Leisure, Senstock and the rest of the Loggers will open their 2026 campaign on Monday, May 25 when they host the Duluth Huskies at 3:05 p.m. at Copeland Park. Season tickets, group outings, flex plans and Opening Day ticket packages are on sale now with ticket information available at www.lacrosseloggers.com or by calling the Loggers ticket office at 608-796-9553. The Loggers office is also open Monday thru Friday, 8:30 am - 5 p.m., at 1225 Caledonia Street, La Crosse.







Northwoods League Stories from April 24, 2026

Loggers Add Big Ten Trio to 2026 Roster - La Crosse Loggers

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