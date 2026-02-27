Loggers Lock up Pair of Dirtbags from Long Beach State

Published on February 27, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

La Crosse Loggers News Release







LA CROSSE, WIS. - The La Crosse Loggers baseball club announced earlier this off-season that Cristen Banda from Long Beach State would be returning as part of an 11-man contingent of 2025 Loggers that are coming back. Today, team officials announced that he will have company joining him from LBSU in infielder Trotter Enright and right-handed hurler Andrew Carter.

Infielder Trotter Enright is off to a red-hot start to his sophomore campaign as he's hitting at a .346 clip through his first seven games with an OPS of 1.007 and he's knocked in a team-best six runs for the Dirtbags. Serving as Long Beach's everyday shortstop, Enright saw significant action as a true freshman last spring as well when he hit .240 and posted a .354 on-base percentage over 31 games played. The Newbury Park, Calif. native excelled last summer as well when he earned an invitation to the California Collegiate League Showcase Game after hitting .316 with two homers along with driving in 24 runs and walking a team-high 27 times.

Joining Enright will be powerful right-hander Andrew Carter who's in the midst of his first year at Long Beach State after transferring there from TCU. The 6-2, 195-pound hurler red-shirted while at TCU last season but did get a good taste of summer collegiate baseball when he pitched for Victoria of the West Coast Collegiate League. While there he made seven appearances, striking out 12 batters over 11.1 innings pitched. Carter, who was a 2024 graduate of Damien High School in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., threw three no-hitters in high school and was the 26th ranked pitcher coming out of the state of California by Perfect Game..

The 2026 edition of Loggers Baseball takes to the field on Monday, May 25 when they host the Duluth Huskies at 3:05 p.m. at the friendly confines of Copeland Park. Season tickets, group outings and flex plans are on sale now with ticket information available at www.lacrosseloggers.com or by calling the Loggers ticket office at 608-796-9553. The Loggers office is also open Monday thru Friday, 8:30 am - 5 p.m., at 1225 Caledonia Street, La Crosse.







Northwoods League Stories from February 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.