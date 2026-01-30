Loggers Roster Building Continues with Pair of Northwestern Standouts

LA CROSSE, WIS. - The La Crosse Loggers continued to build their ever-growing roster for the upcoming 2026 season today when team officials announced the signing of a pair of standouts from Northwestern University in outfielder Logan de Groot and right-handed pitchers James Whitaker.

Red-shirt freshman Logan de Groot is getting set to embark on his first season as a Wildcat after spending his freshman year at UCLA where he made 10 appearances including making four starts for the nationally ranked Bruins. The Coto de Caza, Calif. native was one of the top rated freshmen in the country coming out of high school in 2024 as Perfect Game ranked him as the 185th best freshman and 35th best outfielder in the country. The Santa Margaritta High School graduate was also a four-time preseason all-American honoree by Perfect Game. This summer will be de Groot's third as he's enjoyed each of the last two summers competing for Bellingham of the West Coast Collegiate League.

Powerful right-hander James Whitaker will be joining de Groot as the second Wildcat signee. The 6-3, 200-pound true freshman is ranked as the 335th best freshman in the country this year by Perfect Game and the same publication lists him as one of the top freshmen to watch in the Big Ten. Hailing from Bishop Gorman High School, which has produced numerous MLB talents, Whitaker was originally an LSU commit before settling in with Northwestern. Baseball runs in the Whitaker family as James' brother, Tyler, was a third round pick of the Houston Astros in 2021 and is currently playing in the minors.

The 2026 edition of Loggers Baseball takes to the field on Monday, May 25 when they host the Duluth Huskies at 3:05 p.m. at the friendly confines of Copeland Park.







