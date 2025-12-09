La Crosse Loggers Unveil 2026 Schedule

LA CROSSE, WIS. - The 24th edition of La Crosse Loggers baseball will officially kick off on Monday, May 25 when the Northwoods League opens play for the 2026 season. La Crosse will host the Duluth Huskies in a Memorial Day matinee with first pitch of the season set for 3:05 p.m. at the friendly confines of Copeland Park. Team officials unveiled the entire 2026 schedule today.

The Lumbermen will play 70 games over a 78-day span next summer in the traditional two-half Northwoods League setup that will feature the first half of the 2026 season running from May 25 thru June 29 followed by the second half that will run from June 30 thru August 8.

The Northwoods League All-Star break will run from July 6-9 this year with an extra special feel to it as, for the first time ever, the Northwoods will be taking their selected All-Stars to the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa to play in the newly constructed MLB-spec stadium for the Home Run Challenge on July 7 and the NWL All-Star Game on July 8. The NWL All-Star festivities will mark the first events in the new stadium and just over one month later, the Minnesota Twins will take on the Philadelphia Phillies on the same field.

As is customary, the winner of a half-season automatically qualifies for the Northwoods League Divisional Playoffs that will run from August 9-11, a best-of-three series. The winners of the Divisional Playoffs then advance to a one-game Divisional Final pitting the winner of the Great Plains East against the winner of the Great Plains West on August 12 with the winner of the Divisional Final advancing to a one-game NWL Championships game on August 13.

La Crosse, who has qualified for post-season play in each of the last three consecutive seasons, will once again be part of the Great Plains East Division that features such opponents as Duluth (Minn.), Eau Claire (Wisc.), Minnesota MudPuppies, Rochester (Minn.), Thunder Bay (Ontario, Canada), and Waterloo (Iowa) but will also play against the likes of the Mankato MoonDogs (Minn.) and the St. Cloud Rox of the Great Plains West Division as well as take on three teams in inter-league play from the Great Lakes East Division in the Fond du Lac Doc Spiders, Green Bay Rockers, and the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.

