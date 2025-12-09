A New Era of Chinooks Baseball Begins - Our 2026 Schedule Is Here

Published on December 9, 2025 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mequon, WI - We're proud to share that our 2026 Lakeshore Chinooks schedule is officially released, and we're gearing up for our 14th season at Moonlight Graham Field. Every year is special, but this one feels different - in the best possible way.

This season is about new.

A new look, new ideas, new promotions, new fan experiences, refreshed energy around the ballpark, and giveaways that we've never done before. We're building an environment that's fun, creative, family-friendly, and uniquely Chinooks - one where fans walk in and immediately feel the difference. We can't wait for everyone to see what's coming.

Across May, June, July, and August, we'll host familiar Great Lakes Division opponents throughout the season - including Fond du Lac, Green Bay, Wausau, Wisconsin Rapids, Madison, Rockford, and more. Summer baseball under the lights, Sunday afternoons, rivalry matchups, theme nights - it's all on the calendar.

2026 Schedule

When we say Stay Hooked, we mean it. We're investing in experiences that bring people together - families, youth teams, longtime fans, first-timers - anyone looking for a reason to get outside, cheer, laugh, and make summer memories. This year is about growing, elevating, and embracing the fun that baseball brings to our community.

We'll be announcing theme nights, specialty jerseys, giveaways, promotional events, and new surprises in the coming months. Trust us - you'll want to circle a few dates on your calendar.







