Lakeshore Chinooks Set Sail into Season 14, Presented by Kohler Credit Union

MEQUON, WI - The Lakeshore Chinooks are proud to announce that the 2026 season, the franchise's 14th season, will once again be presented by Kohler Credit Union, marking their third consecutive year as the team's presenting sponsor.

As the Chinooks continue to grow, evolve, and push forward, the partnership with Kohler Credit Union remains a cornerstone of the organization's success, both on and off the field. Since joining the Chinooks family as presenting sponsor, Kohler Credit Union has played a key role in supporting the team's mission of delivering affordable, family-friendly entertainment while staying deeply rooted in the local community.

Season 14 carries a renewed sense of purpose for the Chinooks, centered around the theme "Stay Hooked". A reminder to stay connected to the game, the community, and the moments that make summer on the lakeshore special. It's a season about anchoring into what matters most while continuing to move forward with confidence and momentum.

That message is reflected in the Chinooks' iconic boat logo, proudly set against Lake Michigan. The boat symbolizes the organization's journey, steady through calm and rough waters alike, always charting a course forward. While the waves beneath it may change, the Chinooks remain anchored in community, creativity, and connection. Those same values define Kohler Credit Union, whose commitment to stability, growth, and people-first service makes them a natural partner for this next chapter.

"Kohler Credit Union isn't just a sponsor, they're a true partner," said Arie Bankston, General Manager of the Lakeshore Chinooks. "Their continued belief in what we're building allows us to stay anchored in our mission while continuing to evolve. As we enter Season 14, we're proud to have them at the helm and grateful for their ongoing support of our team and our community."

Throughout the 2026 season, fans can expect exciting new promotions, fresh experiences at the ballpark, and continued community initiatives, all made possible through the support of Kohler Credit Union. From first pitch to final out, their presence will be felt all season long as the Chinooks chart the next chapter of their journey.

With the anchor set, the sails up, and a trusted partner leading the way, the Lakeshore Chinooks are ready to Stay Hooked, Anchor In, and move forward into Season 14.







