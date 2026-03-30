Lakeshore Chinooks Add Former MLB Coach Lee Tunnell as Pitching Coach for 2026

Published on March 30, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







MEQUON, Wis. - The Lakeshore Chinooks are excited to announce the addition of Lee Tunnell as Pitching Coach for the 2026 season.

Tunnell brings a wealth of professional experience to Lakeshore, including time at the Major League level as a pitcher with the Pittsburgh Pirates, St. Louis Cardinals, and Minnesota Twins. Following his playing career, he transitioned into coaching and has spent over two decades developing pitchers across professional baseball.

Notably, Tunnell has strong ties to Wisconsin, serving as interim bullpen coach for the Milwaukee Brewers beginning in July 2012. He remained on the Brewers' Major League staff through the 2018 season, bringing years of big-league experience and insight to one of the game's most critical roles.

"We're thrilled to add Lee to our staff," said General Manager Arie Bankston. "His experience at the highest levels of baseball and his ability to connect with players make him a perfect fit for our organization. Having someone with deep ties to the Brewers and Wisconsin baseball is incredibly special for us."

Tunnell's addition reinforces the Chinooks' commitment to player development as the organization prepares for the 2026 Northwoods League season at Moonlight Graham Field.

For more information on the 2026 season, visit LakeshoreChinooks.com.







Northwoods League Stories from March 30, 2026

Lakeshore Chinooks Add Former MLB Coach Lee Tunnell as Pitching Coach for 2026 - Lakeshore Chinooks

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