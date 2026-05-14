Red-Hot Return: Bubba Heidler Set to Ignite Chinooks Infield this Summer

Published on May 14, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







The Lakeshore Chinooks are getting a familiar face back this summer, and he's arriving hotter than ever.

California shortstop Bubba Heidler is in the middle of a breakout sophomore campaign at Riverside City College, and his surge couldn't be coming at a better time for his return to Wisconsin. Hitting a scorching .342 with 30 RBIs through 31 games, Heidler has been a driving force behind the Tigers' 23-9 record and their push toward the top of the ultra-competitive Orange Empire Conference.

This isn't just a good season - it's a statement.

For Chinooks fans, Heidler's return signals something even bigger: a proven player coming back more confident, more experienced, and ready to make an impact.

Baseball has always been in his DNA. From starting at age four to reaching the PONY League World Series, to a standout high school career at Paloma Valley-where he played alongside many of his longtime teammates and was coached by his father-Heidler has built a reputation as a competitor who thrives in big moments. That same core group even made a run to the state finals his senior year, reinforcing a pattern that continues today: Heidler plays winning baseball.

Last summer in Mequon, he appeared in 33 games and quickly became part of the Chinooks' tight-knit clubhouse culture. It's that chemistry-and unfinished business-that's pulling him back.

"We have to get to the playoffs," Heidler said. "I'm looking forward to being back, meeting new people, and just having fun with the guys."

He'll also be checking something off his Wisconsin bucket list.

"I eventually have to try cheese curds," he added.

Off the field, Heidler's trajectory is just as impressive. The slick-fielding shortstop is headed to Long Beach State University, where he's expected to take over at shortstop next spring.

While he's majoring in communications now, his long-term goal is to serve as a firefighter - a reflection of the same grit and discipline he brings to the diamond.

But before that next chapter begins, there's still work to be done.

With the postseason approaching, Heidler has his sights set on leading Riverside City College to a conference title. "Winning it all would be cool," he said. "But no matter what, I'll be ready for opening day."

And when that day comes, Chinooks fans should be ready too.

A rising star. A returning leader. A shortstop playing his best baseball at exactly the right time.

Bubba Heidler is back - and this summer, he's one to watch.







Northwoods League Stories from May 14, 2026

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