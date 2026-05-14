MoonDogs Add Trio of Talented Freshmen to 2026 Roster

Published on May 14, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







MANKATO, MINN. - The MoonDogs are adding more talent to the 2026 roster with the additions of Cole Clark, Charlie Buckles, and Max Charles!

Clark, a freshman infielder from the University of California, Irvine, comes to Mankato from Huntington Beach, California. At Huntington Beach High School, Clark earned Scholar-Athlete honors and was named Offensive Player of the Year after putting together an impressive prep career.

Buckles joins the MoonDogs as a freshman outfielder from Florida State University. The Bethesda, Maryland native starred at Walt Whitman High School, where he earned Perfect Game Underclass All-American and All-Region honors. He was also ranked as the No. 5 first baseman nationally and the No. 5 overall player in Maryland by Perfect Game.

Charles, a redshirt freshman outfielder from Grand Canyon University, brings an impressive resume to Mankato. The Phoenix, Arizona native gained national attention as both a switch-hitter and switch-pitcher and was featured by MLB.com during his high school career. Before attending IMG Academy for his senior season, Charles starred at Liberty High School, where he hit .413 across two varsity seasons and earned multiple all-state honors. Originally committed to LSU, Charles ultimately signed with Grand Canyon University.







Northwoods League Stories from May 14, 2026

MoonDogs Add Trio of Talented Freshmen to 2026 Roster - Mankato MoonDogs

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