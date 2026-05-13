MoonDogs Add Trio of Junior College Talent to 2026 Roster

Published on May 13, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







MANKATO, MINN. - The Mankato MoonDogs continue adding depth to their 2026 roster with the signing of a pair of productive junior college athletes and a middle infielder from North Iowa Area Community College ahead of the upcoming Northwoods League season.

Catcher and first baseman Jacob Neutz joins the MoonDogs as he is one of the top offensive performers at the junior college level. Across 85 career games, Neutz has impressive statistics with a .375 batting average, 105 hits, 30 home runs, 97 RBI, and a .771 slugging percentage. During the 2025-26 season, Neutz dominated at the plate, hitting .424 with 26 home runs, 77 RBI, and a .953 slugging percentage over 50 games played. In addition to his power numbers, Neutz has also been able to accomplish a .481 career on-base percentage with 45 walks throughout his collegiate career.

Joining Neutz is infielder Tommy Lyman from Minneapolis, Minn. Lyman has appeared in 90 career games at the collegiate level, owning a .308 batting average and has 86 hits, 15 home runs, 63 RBI, and a .523 slugging percentage. The Minneapolis native delivered a strong 2025-26 season, batting .336 with 11 home runs and 37 RBI over 42 games played. Off the field, Lyman earned first-team ICCAC Academic All-Region honors during the 2024 fall semester and second-team ICCAC Academic All-Region recognition during the 2025 spring semester.

Rounding out the trio is middle infielder Lucas Bruhl from North Iowa Area Community College. The Ankeny, Iowa native had a standout prep career at Ankeny Centennial High School, helping lead the Jaguars to a 30-8 record during his senior season while batting .309 with six doubles, 17 RBI, and 15 stolen bases. Bruhl additionally earned CIML Conference third-team honors.

Neutz, Lyman, Bruhl, and the rest of the MoonDogs are set to take the field for the 2026 season on Monday, May 25, when they host the Willmar Stingers at 6:35 p.m. at ISG Field in Mankato. Season tickets, group outings, flex plans, and Opening Day ticket packages are on sale now with ticket information available at www.mankatomoondogs.com or by calling the MoonDogs ticket office at (507) 625-7047. The MoonDogs office is also open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., 1221 Caledonia St., Mankato, MN.







Northwoods League Stories from May 13, 2026

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