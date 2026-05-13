MoonDogs Reveal First Wave of 2026 Roster

Published on May 12, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







MANKATO, MINN. - The Mankato MoonDogs add talent to the roster from the NSIC and Missouri Valley Conference as team officials announced the signings of two Minnesota standout players and an impact freshman arm to the 2026 roster for the upcoming summer season.

Junior Maddox Foss from Augustana University brings two-way versatility to the MoonDogs roster as both a right-handed pitcher and infielder. The Chaska, Minn. native and Academic All-NSIC honoree has appeared in 24 career games on the mound, striking out 34 batters across 27.2 innings pitched while also collecting one save. Offensively, Foss owns a .311 career batting average with 19 hits, five doubles, and nine RBI while posting a .411 on-base percentage over 56 career games played for the Vikings.

Joining Foss is freshman right-handed pitcher Tanner Graham from the University of Evansville. Graham entered the collegiate ranks as one of the top newcomers in the Missouri Valley Conference, earning recognition from D1 Baseball as the No. 8 Impact Freshman in the MVC. The Rocheport, Mo. native enjoyed a decorated prep career at Hickman High School, where he was an All-State selection after posting an 8-2 record with a 2.40 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 52 innings during his senior season. Graham was also a three-time All-CMAC and All-District honoree while earning Academic All-State recognition four times. The 6-1, 205-pound freshman currently holds a 4.55 ERA during the 2026 campaign.

The third addition to the MoonDogs is sophomore infielder Eric Berg from Concordia University-St. Paul. The New Prague, Minn. native has been consistent offensively throughout his collegiate career, appearing in 95 games while having a .313 career batting average with 97 hits, 27 doubles, six home runs, and 68 RBI. Berg also owns a .458 slugging percentage and a .398 on-base percentage while adding 13 stolen bases. Defensively, Berg has recorded a strong .964 career fielding percentage across his two seasons with the Golden Bears.

Foss, Graham, Berg, and the rest of the MoonDogs are set to take the field for the 2026 season on Monday, May 25, when they host the Willmar Stingers at 6:35 p.m. at ISG Field in Mankato. Season tickets, group outings, flex plans, and Opening Day ticket packages are on sale now with ticket information available at www.mankatomoondogs.com or by calling the MoonDogs ticket office at (507) 625-7047. The MoonDogs office is also open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., 1221 Caledonia St., Mankato, MN.







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