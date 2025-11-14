Mankato MoonDogs Along with Jerry's Abra Auto Body & Glass Mankato Hits It out of the Park for Alzheimer's Association, Donates $5,800

Continuing a long standing community tradition, Jerry's Abra Auto Body and Glass, owned by the Kottschade family, partnered once again with the Mankato MoonDogs and the Mankato Habaneros Softball Team to support the Alzheimer's Association through its Home Run Donation Program.

For every home run hit by the MoonDogs and Habaneros during the 2025 season, Jerry's Abra donated $100 to the Alzheimer's Association. This year, the MoonDogs hit 36 home runs, while the Habaneros, now in their second season, added 22, bringing the total to 58 home runs and a $5,800 donation.

"We are incredibly proud to continue our support of the Alzheimer's Association through our partnership with the Mankato MoonDogs and Habaneros," said Geralynn Kottschade, owner of Jerry's Abra Auto Body and Glass. "Alzheimer's impacts so many families, including those in our community. Knowing that each home run helps fund research and support services makes this partnership especially meaningful. Together, we're swinging for a cure."

"Jerry's Abra exemplifies what it means to be a true community partner," said Damien Reyna, Chief Operating Officer, Collision, Driven Brands. "The Kottschade family's long-standing commitment to giving back-and their creative approach to engaging the community through local sports-is inspiring. Their leadership continues to make a lasting impact in Mankato and beyond."

Jerry's Abra has supported the Alzheimer's Association and the Mankato MoonDogs partnership since 2017, contributing tens of thousands of dollars to Alzheimer's care and research. The Alzheimer's Association is dedicated to advancing global research, promoting early detection, reducing risk, and improving care and support for those affected by Alzheimer's disease and other dementias.







